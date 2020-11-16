Hello, I'm migrating some data through sanity client using sanity exec. For collections I got this warning after importing new data:



This usually happens when items are created through the API client from outside the Content Studio and someone forgets to set the _key-property of list items. The value of the _key can be any string as long as it is unique for each element within the array.

The message is clear, I would just like to know if I can import some utility for generate keys in same format used by sanity studio, to maintain uniformity. Thanks