Can I import some utility for generate keys in same format used by sanity studio?

Last updated: Nov 16, 2020

Hello, I'm migrating some data through sanity client using sanity exec. For collections I got this warning after importing new data:

This usually happens when items are created through the API client from outside the Content Studio and someone forgets to set the _key-property of list items.
The value of the _key can be any string as long as it is unique for each element within the array.
The message is clear, I would just like to know if I can import some utility for generate keys in same format used by sanity studio, to maintain uniformity. Thanks

Nov 16, 2020, 3:44 PM

In the Sanity JavaScript client library documentation they use an npm package called 

nanoid
to generate the keys

Nov 16, 2020, 3:51 PM

Now I see! Perfect, thank you

Nov 16, 2020, 3:53 PM

