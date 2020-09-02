Skip to content
Cannot Import JSON File From the Studio?

2 replies
Last updated: Sep 2, 2020

Hello!
Seems like I can not import json file from the Studio?
I'd like to use 

@sanity/client
from the browser.For that I need to provide project id.
It is 
sanity.json
. I'd like to keep it there to have only one source of truth.But when I try to import it from my Custom Input Component, I'm getting

Error in ./sanity.json
Syntax error: &lt;path to studio&gt;/sanity.json: Unexpected token, expected ";" (2:8)

  1 | {
&gt; 2 |   "root": true,
    |         ^
I believe sanity does not allow to import json and tries to interpret it like a regular js file.

Is there any solution for such case?

Sep 2, 2020, 2:13 PM

I think 

import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client'
will get you the configured client in studio code, so you might not need to read the project id.

Sep 2, 2020, 2:34 PM

Amazing!Thanks man!

Sep 2, 2020, 2:37 PM

