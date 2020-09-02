Hello!

Seems like I can not import json file from the Studio?

I'd like to use



@sanity/client

sanity.json

Error in ./sanity.json Syntax error: <path to studio>/sanity.json: Unexpected token, expected ";" (2:8) 1 | { > 2 | "root": true, | ^

from the browser. For that I need to provide project id.It is. I'd like to keep it there to have only one source of truth. But when I try to import it from my Custom Input Component, I'm gettingI believe sanity does not allow to import json and tries to interpret it like a regular js file.Is there any solution for such case?