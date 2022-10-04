Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Changing the behavior of New Document and Action buttons in Studio v3.

4 replies
Last updated: Oct 4, 2022
Hi!
I'm testing out the new Studio v3, and I'm trying to change the 
__experimental_actions__: ["update", "publish"]
field that's suggested to use when you're creating site settings for instance. How do I emulate the same behavior in V3?
Oct 4, 2022, 11:42 AM
If its still experimental, I’m out 😅
Should be a core feature to create singleton items!
Oct 4, 2022, 1:07 PM
As I understand it 
__experimental_actions__
is depreciated.Instead you override how the New Document and Action buttons appear in your 
sanity.config.ts
.Here is how I did it.

//sanity.config.ts
import {createConfig, DocumentBadgeComponent, DocumentBadgesResolver, isDev} from 'sanity'
import {deskTool, StructureBuilder} from 'sanity/desk'
import {schemaTypes} from './schemas'
import {visionTool} from '@sanity/vision'
import {media} from 'sanity-plugin-media'
import {structure, defaultDocumentNode} from './structure/structure'

import {CustomPublishAction} from './actions/CustomPublishAction'
import {HelloWorldBadge} from './actions/HelloWorldBadge'

import { colorInput } from "@sanity/color-input";

const devOnlyPlugins = [ visionTool() ]

// array of document types that only publishing should be allowed on.
// makes no sence to have 'create' or 'duplicate'
export const publishOnlyDocuments = ['homePage', 'siteSettings']


// Determins the actions that appear in the Publish bar
const actions = (actions: any, {schemaType}: any) =&gt; {
  // deconstruct all actions so we can order them if required.
  const [publish, discardChanges, unPublish, duplicate, deleteDocument, ...anyOtherActions] =
    actions

  // if this document is in the  publishOnlyDocuments then we don't want
  // return only publish (or schedule if it is there)
  if (publishOnlyDocuments.includes(schemaType)) {
    return [publish]
  }

  return [
    CustomPublishAction, // Example action which intercepts the current publish action.
    discardChanges,
    unPublish,
    duplicate,
    deleteDocument,
    ...anyOtherActions,
  ]
}

// Determins the Document badges that appear in the Publish bar.
const badges = (badges: any) =&gt; {
  const [...otherBadges] = badges
  return [...otherBadges, HelloWorldBadge]
}


// Determins the New Documents Types that appear when clicking the New Document Button . 
const newDocumentOptions = (newDocumentOptions: any) =&gt; {  
  const filteredNewDocumentOptions = newDocumentOptions.filter((documentOption: any) =&gt; {
    // return only the documentTypes that are not publishOnlyDocuments
    return !publishOnlyDocuments.includes(documentOption.templateId)
  })
  return filteredNewDocumentOptions
}


export default createConfig({
  name: 'default',
  title: 'WHATEVER',
  projectId: 'WHATEVER',
  dataset: 'production',

  document: {
    actions: actions,
    badges: badges,
    newDocumentOptions: newDocumentOptions,
  },

  plugins: [
    deskTool({
      structure,
      defaultDocumentNode,
    }),
    // media(),
    colorInput(),
    ...(isDev ? devOnlyPlugins : []),
  ],

  schema: {
    types: schemaTypes,
  },
})
Oct 4, 2022, 1:10 PM
Hey
user U
! You'll want to ask V3 questions here until general release.
Oct 4, 2022, 5:14 PM
Oh okay, thanks 🙂 Will do.
Oct 4, 2022, 6:01 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.