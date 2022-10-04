Changing the behavior of New Document and Action buttons in Studio v3.

//sanity.config.ts import {createConfig, DocumentBadgeComponent, DocumentBadgesResolver, isDev} from 'sanity' import {deskTool, StructureBuilder} from 'sanity/desk' import {schemaTypes} from './schemas' import {visionTool} from '@sanity/vision' import {media} from 'sanity-plugin-media' import {structure, defaultDocumentNode} from './structure/structure' import {CustomPublishAction} from './actions/CustomPublishAction' import {HelloWorldBadge} from './actions/HelloWorldBadge' import { colorInput } from "@sanity/color-input"; const devOnlyPlugins = [ visionTool() ] // array of document types that only publishing should be allowed on. // makes no sence to have 'create' or 'duplicate' export const publishOnlyDocuments = ['homePage', 'siteSettings'] // Determins the actions that appear in the Publish bar const actions = (actions: any, {schemaType}: any) => { // deconstruct all actions so we can order them if required. const [publish, discardChanges, unPublish, duplicate, deleteDocument, ...anyOtherActions] = actions // if this document is in the publishOnlyDocuments then we don't want // return only publish (or schedule if it is there) if (publishOnlyDocuments.includes(schemaType)) { return [publish] } return [ CustomPublishAction, // Example action which intercepts the current publish action. discardChanges, unPublish, duplicate, deleteDocument, ...anyOtherActions, ] } // Determins the Document badges that appear in the Publish bar. const badges = (badges: any) => { const [...otherBadges] = badges return [...otherBadges, HelloWorldBadge] } // Determins the New Documents Types that appear when clicking the New Document Button . const newDocumentOptions = (newDocumentOptions: any) => { const filteredNewDocumentOptions = newDocumentOptions.filter((documentOption: any) => { // return only the documentTypes that are not publishOnlyDocuments return !publishOnlyDocuments.includes(documentOption.templateId) }) return filteredNewDocumentOptions } export default createConfig({ name: 'default', title: 'WHATEVER', projectId: 'WHATEVER', dataset: 'production', document: { actions: actions, badges: badges, newDocumentOptions: newDocumentOptions, }, plugins: [ deskTool({ structure, defaultDocumentNode, }), // media(), colorInput(), ...(isDev ? devOnlyPlugins : []), ], schema: { types: schemaTypes, }, })