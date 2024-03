Page1:{ title:'Sanity' ,subtitle:'Sanity'}

Page2:{title:'Sanity' , subtitle:'Sanity'}

Hi there, I need a help regrading attribute limit count . As I have reached my max limit of 4k in sanity so just need to confirm one thing regarding unique pathsLet's say I have 2 documents and in each document fields are almost same but they are nested under different objects .For Example:-1.2.So in the above example the attribute count would be 6 or is it 3 ?