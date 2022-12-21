Clarification on different ways to set up a Sanity project

user G

🙂

npm install --global sanity@latest

npm create sanity@latest

npm create sanity@latest -- --template clean --create-project "Sanity Project" --dataset production

npm create sanity@latest

-- --template clean

--create-project "Sanity Project"

--dataset production

Hey! Welcome! I can definitely see how this is confusingThis command installs the CLI tooling and allows you to run Sanity commands from your command line:The simplest command you can run to create a project is that last one:This will then take you through the process of configuring your project by asking you questions in the command line.If you already know the answer to those questions, though, you can skip them entirely by adding those flags, like in this command:To break it down:- create a Sanity project on the latest version- use a blank Studio with no prepopulated schema or data- make a new project (instead of selecting an existing on) and name it 'Sanity Project'- create a dataset named production and add it to the project config.Note: that middle set of commands you shared is for a V2 Studio and are considered deprecated.