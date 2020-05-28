Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Clarification on using the mutate API to draft posts in Sanity.io

6 replies
Last updated: May 28, 2020
hey could someone clarify whether the mutate api allows drafting (but not publishing) posts? https://www.sanity.io/docs/http-mutations#patch-2f480b2baca5
i've been getting 500 errors when testing out this api and im not entirely sure why.
May 27, 2020, 7:25 PM
the only reason i can think of is maybe i am not sending all required fields in the document?
May 27, 2020, 7:25 PM
oh was able to get the post request working, but weird that 
create
still goes through when all the required fields are not provided.
May 27, 2020, 7:31 PM
it'd be great if someone could clarify if i could "draft" only with this api! 🙂
May 27, 2020, 7:31 PM
for now i am just going to prefix the 
_id
field with 
drafts.
which seems to work pretty well! feel free to lmk if this is an anti-pattern or if there is a better way.
May 27, 2020, 8:20 PM
Hi Yihwan, you’re correct! Prefixing with 
drafts.
is indeed the way to go and not considered an anti-pattern 🙂
May 28, 2020, 11:18 AM
Regarding the required fields - validation currently happens on the client side only, so any rules you define in your Studio will not be used for server side validation when using the HTTP API. You would have to set up additional validation for these yourself, unfortunately.
May 28, 2020, 11:20 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.