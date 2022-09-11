position

Question about configuring the schemas in the Studio:I have a document type calledto represent a political position of a public figure. The position document has the fields(the name of the issue, i.e. abortion, gun control, etc), and, i.e. pro-choice, pro-life, pro-gun control, pro-2nd amendment, etc.What I would like to do is have the value ofand the value ofto be restricted based on another document type called. So,would have the fields(string) and(an array of strings). To create athe editor has to first create a. Then they can create adocument where thefield is one from aand theis one of the stances that were defined for that issue inDoes that make sense, is it possible to do?