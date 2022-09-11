Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Configuring schemas to restrict field values based on another document type

8 replies
Last updated: Sep 11, 2022
Question about configuring the schemas in the Studio:
I have a document type called 
position
to represent a political position of a public figure. The position document has the fields 
issue
(the name of the issue, i.e. abortion, gun control, etc), and 
stance
, i.e. pro-choice, pro-life, pro-gun control, pro-2nd amendment, etc.
What I would like to do is have the value of 
issue
and the value of 
stance
to be restricted based on another document type called 
positionDefinition
. So, 
positionDefinition
would have the fields 
issueName
(string) and 
stances
(an array of strings). To create a 
position
the editor has to first create a 
positionDefinition
. Then they can create a 
position
document where the 
issue
field is one from a 
positionDefinition
and the 
stance
is one of the stances that were defined for that issue in 
positionDefinition
.
Does that make sense, is it possible to do?
Sep 8, 2022, 8:24 PM
Can they reuse existing 
positionsDefinition
?But a question I ask myself is why you need them to be separate docs. But let's think about this later...

In theory this would be possible with some tweaking of the 
desk structure
and the 
create new
functionality (in the top bar) and using 
initialValueTemplates
within the panes, which set the references in 
position
to the created 
positionsDefinition
.Basically you would create 
documentLists
which follow that logic but hide all other functionality to create the "nested" 
children
from being accessible in the desk structure.
What is your overall goal with this though? Which part will you reuse how in your front-end ?
🤓
Sep 8, 2022, 9:43 PM
This might not make too much sense unless you know what I mean exactly and it's pretty complex 🫣 so let's not worry about the details and concentrate on the beginning. Give me more information and then we brainstorm 😁
Sep 8, 2022, 10:17 PM
Thanks
user J
! I think your suggestion makes sense. I'll look into some desk structure code samples to understand how to implement this.
To answer your question on why I'd need them to be separate documents, it's because I want the fields in the 
position
document to not be a freeform text. At the same time, I don't want to embed the accepted values in the code itself. I'd like something in between, where editors can specify accepted values somewhere. Then use those accepted values.
Sep 9, 2022, 6:01 PM
Ah okay that makes sense ... Kind of like tags right? I will prepare something for you in the next days ( a small instruction, but I need to test first)
Sep 9, 2022, 6:05 PM
Could you in the meantime sketch up a simple Mindmap of how this should functionally look? 🙏
Sep 9, 2022, 6:06 PM
Thanks
user J
I appreciate it! Yeah it's a lot like tags.
Can we wait on that until I gain more clarity on the requirements myself? I'd like to reach back to you at a later time, if that's okay?
Sep 9, 2022, 6:10 PM
Sure, you can tag me then! Happy Weekend 👋
Sep 9, 2022, 6:12 PM
I marked it as solved so nodody else from our team re-reads or gets in here unnecessarily. When you get more insight, just repost here, it will apprear in my inbox then (or tag me in another post)
Sep 11, 2022, 9:41 PM

