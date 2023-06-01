export const SiteTemplatesNorway = (prev) => [ ...prev ]

Hi Simeon and thanks for your reply. I tried searching for information on how to remove the default new document entry, but I could not find it. I assume it has something to do with modifying initial value templates, but I could not get any further that this:This, as you know, just returns whatever is there from before. What more do I need to do here?Also, while on topic of value templates:My “Article” document has a reference to another document called “Topic”. The “Topic” document also has document translation. Say I create a new Norwegian Article, select a “Topic” and hit publish. Then I go to the Translations button and create a English translation of this article. I now see the content from the Norwegian article copied over. This is fine. But is it possible to have the reference field use the english reference automatically, if that exists? That way the editor does not manually have to remove the Norwegian reference and re-add the English translated reference?