Converting portable text to markdown or HTML in Sanity page builder

// mypage.js export default { name: 'mypage', type: 'document', title: 'mypage', fields: [ { name: 'name', type: 'string', title: 'Name' }, { name: 'slug', type: 'slug', title: 'Slug', description: 'Some frontends will require a slug to be set to be able to show the person', options: { source: 'name', maxLength: 96 } }, { name: 'pageBuilder', type: 'array', title: 'Page builder', of: [ { type: 'hero' }, { type: 'textWithIllustration' }, { type: 'media' }, ] } ] }

// media.js export default { name: 'media', type: 'object', title: 'Media', fields: [ { name: 'content', type: 'array', title: 'Content', of: [ { type: 'block', title: 'Block', // Styles let you set what your user can mark up blocks with. These // corrensponds with HTML tags, but you can set any title or value // you want and decide how you want to deal with it where you want to // use your content. styles: [ { title: 'Normal', value: 'normal' }, { title: 'H1', value: 'h1' }, { title: 'H2', value: 'h2' }, { title: 'H3', value: 'h3' }, { title: 'H4', value: 'h4' }, { title: 'Quote', value: 'blockquote' } ], lists: [{ title: 'Bullet', value: 'bullet' }, { title: 'Number', value: 'number' }], // Marks let you mark up inline text in the block editor. marks: { // Decorators usually describe a single property – e.g. a typographic // preference or highlighting by editors. decorators: [{ title: 'Strong', value: 'strong' }, { title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em' }], // Annotations can be any object structure – e.g. a link or a footnote. annotations: [ { name: 'link', type: 'object', title: 'URL', fields: [ { title: 'URL', name: 'href', type: 'url' } ] } ] }, //of: [{ type: 'authorReference' }] }, // You can add additional types here. Note that you can't use // primitive types such as 'string' and 'number' in the same array // as a block type. { type: 'mainImage', options: { hotspot: true } } ] }, { name: 'imageSize', type: 'string', title: 'Image Size', options: { list: [ { title: 'Small', value: 'small' }, { title: 'Large', value: 'large' } ], // <-- predefined values layout: 'radio', // <-- defaults to 'dropdown' } }, { name: 'imagePosition', type: 'string', title: 'Image Position', options: { list: [ { title: 'Start', value: 'start' }, { title: 'End', value: 'end' } ], // <-- predefined values layout: 'radio', // <-- defaults to 'dropdown' } }, ], }

@sanity/block-content-to-markdown

Thank you for the quick reply! Excuse my examples below, a lot is from using examples provided in the docs and I am quickly trying to piece together a proof of concept.I'd like to take the second approach as I think it will be little but more management for how I eventually going to try and implement the page builder.I have a document type of something generic like 'mypage'The the 'media' object is using some fields provided in from various examples including one for the rich text.I think that's correct, but I am getting stuck on how to then convert my 'content' to markdown. Obviously for some of the 'mypages' they may not have the media type within their page builder. And the ones that do I have been trying to get to work usingwithout much success. But I wasn't able to find much in the way of documentation to help