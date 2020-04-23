Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Converting SVG to raster format using Sanity asset pipeline

7 replies
Last updated: Apr 23, 2020
I know its a bit of a random scenario, but if I wanted to convert an SVG to a raster format (webp, jpg, png, whatever) would the Sanity asset pipeline let me do this? Use-case is where theres a complicated-as-heck vector illustration where the raster would be a smaller filesize.
Apr 23, 2020, 5:01 AM
Apr 23, 2020, 5:03 AM
Ah, 
&amp;fm=png
. Cheers. I was writing 
format
lol
Apr 23, 2020, 5:04 AM
Thanks Knut!
Apr 23, 2020, 5:04 AM
Apr 23, 2020, 5:04 AM
Apr 23, 2020, 5:03 AM
You can set background colors as well
Apr 23, 2020, 5:05 AM
Yeah turns out I was changing URLs while reading the docs for the JS helper lib, absolutely my bad 👍
Apr 23, 2020, 5:05 AM

Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale

Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.