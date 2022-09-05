Skip to content
CORS error - No access control origin

3 replies
Last updated: Sep 5, 2022

Hi, sorry I'm still having a CORS error (No-access-control-origin header is present) in my local environment that I can't fix, so data isn't being connected from Sanity to my react app. I've updated my images and code, here is a list of 10 images showing errors, code, file directory etc (with a quick description for each). Wasn't entirely sure what to include. Been stuck on this issue for a week now and I have a deadline coming up so super appreciate any help!

Sep 5, 2022, 3:06 PM

Hi Ciar. When you go to sanity.io/manage , select this project, and select the API tab, what do you see under CORS origins?

Sep 5, 2022, 3:41 PM

Or, if you’d prefer not to share it, make sure 

<http://localhost:3000>
is there (and not 
https
).

Sep 5, 2022, 3:42 PM

Hi Geoff, thanks for responding, that fixed it!

Sep 5, 2022, 4:19 PM

