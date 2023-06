Creating a schema for a blog platform with sub posts in Sanity

👋

Hello everyoneI'm pretty new to Sanity and its schema architecture and I've been trying to find any solution regarding my query but couldn't. Basically, I'm trying to make a blog platform similar to Buildspace where there are "posts" and within those posts, there are "sub posts". How would I go about creating a schema that makes this possible? My initial thought was to have a sub post array in the Post schema that references another schema of SubPost, but I also want to have control over the order of sub posts within a post, and would also like to structure sub posts nicely for scalability purposes.What would be the most straightforward solution for this? I've attached a picture regarding the type of thing I'm trying to build. Any help would be immensely helpful!