Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Creating a title string for GROQ queries in React components

24 replies
Last updated: Dec 6, 2022
Hello! I am wondering if it is possible to create a GROQ query that returns the title property of a field?
Dec 6, 2022, 6:39 PM
Can you specify a little?
Dec 6, 2022, 6:41 PM
If I have schema type of string I am required to provide a title property that is returned to me as the key in the results of a GROQ query. I am wondering if it is possible to return the corresponding title field as well. Like this:
{
key: 'string'
title: "title"
}
Dec 6, 2022, 6:43 PM
As far as i know you can only get the string that you write in the field..
Dec 6, 2022, 6:46 PM
Like this
Dec 6, 2022, 6:46 PM
What use case is this for?
Dec 6, 2022, 7:00 PM
The schema informs the Studio but is not accessible from a GROQ query, so unless I’ve misunderstood what you’re after, it won’t be accessible from a query.
Dec 6, 2022, 7:04 PM
user A
Got it. Any suggestions for a field that can replicate what I'm after without adding a title string to the studio? I'm sort of trying to limit user control in this case.
Dec 6, 2022, 7:17 PM
Dont quite understand what you are looking for 🤷‍♂️
Dec 6, 2022, 7:21 PM
Since I cant return a title property in a GROQ query I want to create a title string that I can query for. I don't want it to be user editable so I will likely give it an initialValue and set to hidden, Just wondering if this is the best approach.
Dec 6, 2022, 7:29 PM
Would it work to query for if it has a title?
Dec 6, 2022, 7:30 PM
*[title != null]
maybe?
Dec 6, 2022, 7:30 PM
I'm using the title to pass to components in React. Otherwise I have to hardcode. Currently I am using vanilla JS to take the key from the query and place in a variable but I have to run a function every time.
Dec 6, 2022, 7:37 PM
I’m not entirely sure I’m following—especially as I look back at the initial post and your first reply. Are you wanting 
key
to have the value of 
title
?
If this is wrong, maybe a bit more explanation and/or some code would help.
Dec 6, 2022, 7:39 PM
{
name: 'phone',
type: 'string',
title: 'Phone',
},
Dec 6, 2022, 7:40 PM
If you want a label for the string field, i would do this on the frontend
Dec 6, 2022, 7:40 PM
Since I cant return a title property in a GROQ query
What I meant was that you can’t return the 
title
of a field in your schema (i.e., what you display for that field in the Studio). In case I was unclear, you can return the property value itself.

I want to create a title string that I can query for.
You can create any properties on your documents and objects that you want, and all can be filtered, projected, sorted, etc. in your GROQ queries.
Dec 6, 2022, 7:44 PM
This is an example of field in my schema:
{

name: 'phone',

type: 'string',

title: 'Phone',

},
This is my query:
`const queryInfo = groq``

*[_type == 'info'][0]
```
And this is what it returns:

{

*phone*: "<tel:3333333333|(333) 333-3333>"

}
Which means I can get the value but not the corresponding key unless I use 
Object.keys(object)
to get the key for use in a React component.
Dec 6, 2022, 7:45 PM
So yes I think you understood correctly and my best approach is to create a new field in my schema to query for.
Dec 6, 2022, 7:46 PM
Thanks for clarifying. That aligns with what I originally thought you were asking. 👍
In those cases where you want “phone” on your front end, won’t that be hardcoded as Harald mentioned? Since the query will always be for 
phone
, the front end wouldn’t have to change.
Dec 6, 2022, 7:47 PM
What he said^ Your component will always take the same object so i would create a hardcoded label. Specially if you dont want a user to edit this.
Dec 6, 2022, 7:50 PM
I have multiple fields like this in my schema so my idea was to pass everything into a component that I repeat in my frontend. I do see your point that either way the information is hardcoded somewhere so maybe I will instead create a generic title for all of my fields and then create a new 'Title' string field that is only editable by me so if I want to make changes later I can make my updates in the studio and not touch my code.
Dec 6, 2022, 7:59 PM
Anyways my original question was answered awhile ago 😂 but I really do appreciate all the input!
Dec 6, 2022, 8:00 PM
Sounds good! Thank you both for a good discussion. 😀
Dec 6, 2022, 8:01 PM
You aswell!
Dec 6, 2022, 8:02 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.