Customizing Sanity Studio and sorting seminars based on lecturers

Hey, I am customizing the Sanity Studio and have hit a roadblock on the S.documentList().filter() when trying to sort seminars based on lecturers. I've been following the guide: https://www.sanity.io/docs/dynamically-group-list-items-with-a-groq-filter , and many of my prior sortings have worked out fine. The problem is this filter: ('_type == "seminar" && $seminarId == lecturers[].lecturer.__ref') which is similar to categoryId example of the article: ('_type == "post" && $categoryId in categories[]._ref')...The problem is that in my code with extra nesting it doesnt seem to loop through lecturers[], as I only get a result if I specify an index like so: lecturers[0].lecturers._refIs it possible to do something like this with a filter only?The data I am using this on is as follows: