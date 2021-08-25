Customizing the selection of reference types in a document field in Sanity.io.

I have a document where one field is an array of references. This field can reference many different types, and the list that pops up when you click “Add” in the studio is becoming long. Is there anyway to customize the selection of type of reference to add to a list? Ideally we’d display them in a grid with a visual representation of each one. If the component doesn’t support different selections, any pointers on extension points or other building blocks we could use to create something would be appreciated 🙏