Deleting bulk documents in Sanity Studio using CLI or Vision

vim -c '%s/.*\(\".\+\"\).*/\1/ | norm ggddGdd' docs.txt

I don’t want to complicate things, but if you have vim on your machine you could run this in your terminal on your file that’s output:It looks complicated but all it’s doing is running a few commands upon opening docs.txt. If you don’t have vim installed then it won’t work, though you could use other terminal commands to do the same thing. In this case, a quick edit in VS Code or similar should work fine.