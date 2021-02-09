Pricing update: Free users
Get more help on our Slack

Deleting content after accidentally deleting the schema first

5 replies
Last updated: Feb 9, 2021

Hi guys! So, I created a Schema, added content to it, and published. Then I deleted the schema in my code without deleting the content first. How can I delete this data now? I am still getting the data when fetching it

Feb 9, 2021, 2:39 PM

If you know the document ID(s), you could run 

sanity documents delete &lt;id&gt;
. If there's a bunch of docs, you could consider putting back a schema with the same name to see things in the studio again, or use a script instead: https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-recipes/blob/master/snippets/deleteDocsByFilter.js

Feb 9, 2021, 2:50 PM

Feb 9, 2021, 2:50 PM
Feb 9, 2021, 2:52 PM

awesome! just found these here

Feb 9, 2021, 2:52 PM

tks

Feb 9, 2021, 2:52 PM

