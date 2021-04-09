Deleting pages in Sanity and resolving related reference issues

// schema.js

// First, we must import the schema creator

import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator'

// Then import schema types from any plugins that might expose them

import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type'

// document schemas

import siteSettings from './documents/siteSettings'

import pages from './documents/pages';

import navigation from './documents/navigations/navigation';

import topNavigations from './documents/navigations/topNavigations';

import footerLink from './footerLink';

import sideMenuLink from './sideMenuLink';

import headerLink from './headerLink';

import selectFooter from './selectFooter';

import selectSideMenu from './selectSideMenu';

import selectHeader from './selectHeader';

// Object types

import link from './objects/link';

import navItem from './objects/navItem';

import reserveBtn from './objects/reserveBtn';

// Then we give our schema to the builder and provide the result to Sanity

export default createSchema({

// We name our schema

name: 'default',

// Then proceed to concatenate our document type

// to the ones provided by any plugins that are installed

types: schemaTypes.concat([

/* Your types here! */

footerLink,

sideMenuLink,

headerLink,

selectFooter,

selectSideMenu,

selectHeader,

siteSettings,

pages,

topNavigations,

navigation,

navItem,

link,

]),

})