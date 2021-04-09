Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Deleting pages in Sanity and resolving related reference issues

48 replies
Last updated: Apr 9, 2021
Hello there, how can i delete these Home and About pages from sanity, i am unable to do it, due to this error
Apr 9, 2021, 7:49 AM
https://www.sanity.io/docs/documents can delete them from the cli
Apr 9, 2021, 7:52 AM
Hi
user R
, you could temporarily re-create a 
page
document type to interact with these documents or remove them via the command line instead:
sanity documents delete &lt;_id1&gt; &lt;_id2&gt;
Apr 9, 2021, 7:52 AM
Hi
user M
am trying to delete by id but this error occuring,
Apr 9, 2021, 7:57 AM
even though doc exist
Apr 9, 2021, 7:58 AM
is you cli looking at the prod dataset?
Apr 9, 2021, 7:58 AM
well, it is on prod dataset but how wil iknow that cli is hittin the right dataset?
Apr 9, 2021, 7:59 AM
Looks like you may be getting the 
id
from Gatsby's GraphiQL, which is not precisely the same as the 
_id
in Sanity. Sorry about the confusion there 🙂 Could you try using the 
_id
(notice the underscore) from the first screenshot you shared, so inside of the studio?
FYI it's also available as 
_id
in GraphiQL if you prefer that approach.
Apr 9, 2021, 8:02 AM
tried with 
_id
but now facing this error,
user M
Apr 9, 2021, 8:04 AM
ohh i was missing parantheses, in command, now deleted successfully,
Apr 9, 2021, 8:07 AM
Thanks
user M
Apr 9, 2021, 8:08 AM
Looks like it has a so-called "strong" reference to it, which prevents it from being deleted here as a measure to not end up with broken references. There are several ways around this, but the easiest is probably to open up the relevant doc and unset the reference. You could copy the second ID in the studio search to find the doc.
Apr 9, 2021, 8:08 AM
Ah, alright, if that does the trick that's great I guess 🙂 Glad to hear!
Apr 9, 2021, 8:08 AM
Ohh, the other one was deleted succesfully, but first one which is home page has same issue occuring, now i am not sure where this is referencing, as i have't create any ref.
Apr 9, 2021, 8:11 AM
Are you getting the ID in the error message? If so, you could paste it into the studio search bar to find the document that references it. Alternatively, you could run a query like:
*[references("&lt;idOfDocumentYouAreTryingToDelete&gt;")]
Apr 9, 2021, 8:12 AM
In your CLI: 
sanity documents query '*[references("&lt;idOfDocumentYouAreTryingToDelete&gt;")]'
Apr 9, 2021, 8:14 AM
user M
ive ran the above query and this is the result i got.

[

{

"_createdAt": "2021-04-07T06:00:07Z",

"_id": "94e1b8ef-ac28-4ead-ba44-6d9d716799fa",

"_rev": "p5oiLzuoOfR9bp21r89iBt",

"_type": "route",

"_updatedAt": "2021-04-07T06:00:40Z",

"page": {

"_ref": "a4921de5-35b0-42e6-9505-c975ff2375c7",

"_type": "reference"

},

"slug": {

"_type": "slug",

"current": "home-page"

},

"useSiteTitle": false

}

]
Apr 9, 2021, 8:17 AM
tried to delete with both _ref &amp; _id but no success
Apr 9, 2021, 8:19 AM
Are you using 
route
documents in your setup? For example under "Navigations" in your studio? If so, you should be able to unset the reference there and then proceed to delete the page document.
Apr 9, 2021, 8:20 AM
Alternatively, you could first delete 
94e1b8ef-ac28-4ead-ba44-6d9d716799fa
(the route doc) and then the page document. However, you may have to re-create the 
home-page
route afterwards if it your web front-end relies on it 🙂
Apr 9, 2021, 8:22 AM
No, i didn't create any 
route
doc, but i think its coming from draft,like i ran 
sanity documents query '*[references("94e1b8ef-ac28-4ead-ba44-6d9d716799fa")]'
and got this result,

[

{

"_createdAt": "2021-04-07T05:58:28Z",

"_id": "drafts.6ab68685-c225-4ddb-b362-00b5b0c8e6a0",

"_rev": "vwwzyg-8pq-7eo-hhv-uufhdc7m6",

"_type": "navigationMenu",

"_updatedAt": "2021-04-07T06:27:50Z",

"items": [

{

"_key": "6ef39e263942",

"_type": "cta",

"kind": "link",

"route": "/about",

"title": "about page"

},

{

"_key": "b9b73e0ac76d",

"_type": "cta",

"kind": "link",

"landingPageRoute": {

"_ref": "94e1b8ef-ac28-4ead-ba44-6d9d716799fa",

"_type": "reference"

},

"route": "/",

"title": "home page"

}

],

"title": "Nav menu"

}

]
Apr 9, 2021, 8:22 AM
yes ,i tried to delete 
94e1b8ef-ac28-4ead-ba44-6d9d716799fa
but it itself ref to some thing, probably this, 
drafts.6ab68685-c225-4ddb-b362-00b5b0c8e6a0
Apr 9, 2021, 8:24 AM
Sorry about all the references here 🙂 Can be quite confusing. Are you able to see this 
navigationMenu
doc in the studio itself?
Apr 9, 2021, 8:25 AM
No, Peter i can't 
navigationMenu
see anywhere on studio, not even sure where it comes from
Apr 9, 2021, 8:27 AM
What's under "Navigations" in your studio?
Apr 9, 2021, 8:27 AM
Btw, let me clarify you, there is another branch, in which this 
Navigations
doc, doesn't exist but still facing this issue,
Apr 9, 2021, 8:29 AM
Ah, I'm suspecting you kicked off this project from a starter project on sanity.io/create and then restructured it to fit your needs? But there's some left-over data that you'd like to get rid of?
Apr 9, 2021, 8:30 AM
And you're not using the actual 
navigationMenu
and 
route
setup yourself at this point on the front-end side?
Apr 9, 2021, 8:30 AM
the problem is that i didn't created this project myself, and this issue started occuring from yesterday. So is there anyway to cleaned this up?
Apr 9, 2021, 8:31 AM
Could you try running these in this order:
sanity documents delete drafts.6ab68685-c225-4ddb-b362-00b5b0c8e6a0 6ab68685-c225-4ddb-b362-00b5b0c8e6a0

sanity documents delete 94e1b8ef-ac28-4ead-ba44-6d9d716799fa

sanity documents delete a4921de5-35b0-42e6-9505-c975ff2375c7
Apr 9, 2021, 8:32 AM
Hi
user M
i ve deleted all docuents, but now i am unable to create a new one, 😥
Apr 9, 2021, 9:13 AM
Could you check your dev tools console for extra details on that error? Also, have you double-checked that the 
page
document type is included in your 
schema.js
file?
Apr 9, 2021, 9:27 AM
yes, page schema is added correctly on 
schema.js
and this is the error i got,
Apr 9, 2021, 9:42 AM
Could you share your 
page.js
schema definitions? There may be an issue with the 
initialValue
setup in there.
Apr 9, 2021, 9:46 AM
// pages.js


export default {

name: "page",

type: "document",

title: "Pages",

fields: [

{

name: "title",

title: "Title",

type: "string",

description: "An internal description of the page",

},

{

name: "metaTitle",

title: "Meta Title",

type: "string",

description: "Text for the title tag",

},

{

name: "metaDescription",

title: "Meta Description, as used as summary text for story cards",

type: "string",

},

{

name: "slug",

title: "Slug",

type: "slug",

options: {

source: "metaTitle",

slugify: async (_value_, _type_) =&gt; {

const { default: slugify } = await import("slugify");

return slugify(_value_, {

lower: true,

});

},

},

validation: (_Rule_) =&gt; {

return _Rule_.required().custom((_slug_) =&gt; {

if (_slug_ &amp;&amp; _slug_.current.indexOf(" ") &gt; -1) {

return "Slugs cannot have spaces";

}

// if (slug &amp;&amp; slug.current.indexOf("/") &gt; -1) {
 
//   return "Slugs cannot have slashes";
 
// }
 
return true;

});

},

},

],

};
Apr 9, 2021, 9:52 AM
// deskStructure.js


import S from "@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder";

import { GoListUnordered } from "react-icons/go";

import { GiBookshelf, GiBookCover, GiFootTrip } from "react-icons/gi";

import { FiNavigation, FiSettings } from "react-icons/fi";

import { FaTags } from "react-icons/fa";

import {

RiPagesLine,

RiNavigationLine,

RiFootprintLine,

RiPagesFill,

} from "react-icons/ri";

import { AiFillAlert } from "react-icons/ai";


export default () =&gt;

S.list()

.title("Content")

.items([

S.listItem()

.title("Site Settings")

.icon(FiSettings)

.child(

S.list()

.title("Settings")

.items([

...S.documentTypeListItems().filter((_item_) =&gt; {

const id = _item_.getId();

return ["siteSettings"].some((_type_) =&gt; _type_ === id);

}),

S.divider(),

S.documentTypeListItem("headerLink").title("Header Link"),

S.documentTypeListItem("footerLink").title("Footer Link"),

S.documentTypeListItem("sideMenuLink").title("sideMenuLink"),

])

),

S.listItem()

.title("Pages")

.icon(RiPagesLine)

.child(

S.documentList("page")

.title("Pages")

.menuItems(S.documentTypeList("page").getMenuItems())

.filter('_type == "page"')

.child((_documentId_) =&gt;

S.document()

.documentId(_documentId_)

.schemaType("   ")

.views([S.view.form()])

)

),

S.listItem()

.title("Navigations")

.icon(FiNavigation)

.child(

S.list()

.title("Navigations")

.items([

...S.documentTypeListItems().filter((_item_) =&gt;

["topNav"].some((_type_) =&gt; _type_ === _item_.getId())

),

S.divider(),

...S.documentTypeListItems().filter((_item_) =&gt;

["navigation"].some((_type_) =&gt; _type_ === _item_.getId())

),

S.divider(),

// S.documentTypeListItem("topNav").title("Top Navigations Links"),
 
// S.documentTypeListItem("navigation").title("Navigation Links"),
 
])

),

]);
Apr 9, 2021, 9:53 AM
// schema.js




// First, we must import the schema creator

import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator'


// Then import schema types from any plugins that might expose them

import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type'


// document schemas

import siteSettings from './documents/siteSettings'

import pages from './documents/pages';

import navigation from './documents/navigations/navigation';

import topNavigations from './documents/navigations/topNavigations';


import footerLink from './footerLink';

import sideMenuLink from './sideMenuLink';

import headerLink from './headerLink';

import selectFooter from './selectFooter';

import selectSideMenu from './selectSideMenu';

import selectHeader from './selectHeader';



// Object types

import link from './objects/link';

import navItem from './objects/navItem';

import reserveBtn from './objects/reserveBtn';


// Then we give our schema to the builder and provide the result to Sanity

export default createSchema({

// We name our schema
 
name: 'default',

// Then proceed to concatenate our document type
 
// to the ones provided by any plugins that are installed
 
types: schemaTypes.concat([

/* Your types here! */
 
footerLink,

sideMenuLink,

headerLink,

selectFooter,

selectSideMenu,

selectHeader,

siteSettings,

pages,


topNavigations,

navigation,

navItem,

link,

]),

})
Apr 9, 2021, 9:54 AM
Thanks
user R
. Could you try replacing this part of your 
deskStructure.js
file:
S.listItem()
  .title("Pages")
  .icon(RiPagesLine)
  .child(
    S.documentList("page")
      .title("Pages")
      .menuItems(S.documentTypeList("page").getMenuItems())
      .filter('_type == "page"')
      .child((documentId) =&gt;
        S.document()
          .documentId(documentId)
          .schemaType("   ")
          .views([S.view.form()])
      )
  ),
With this instead:

S.listItem()
  .title("Pages")
  .icon(RiPagesLine)
  .child(
    S.documentList("page")
      .title('Pages')
      .menuItems(S.documentTypeList('page').getMenuItems())
      .filter('_type == "page"')
      .canHandleIntent(S.documentTypeList('page').getCanHandleIntent())
  ),
Apr 9, 2021, 10:01 AM
ok, let me try with it,
Apr 9, 2021, 10:03 AM
wait, now it's working,
Apr 9, 2021, 10:05 AM
Thanks
user M
but what excatly is ths issue, and what was the fix? can you tell me a bit about it?
Apr 9, 2021, 10:05 AM
There was an empty 
.schemaType("   ")
in the original - it might also have worked if you left it intact like it was but with the added 
.schemaType("page")
instead. The above is a bit shorter as you don't necessarily need the extra child unless you want to customise views for example.
Apr 9, 2021, 10:10 AM
ok and what's this line of code for?

.canHandleIntent(S.documentTypeList('page').getCanHandleIntent())

Apr 9, 2021, 10:11 AM
That line ensures that you can use the "compose" icon to create a new document right inside the custom desk structure you define in 
deskStructure.js
. So it won't collapse the panes but instead opens the new document in the right place.
Apr 9, 2021, 10:13 AM
It says: "this item in my desk structure can handle the intents [e.g. create or edit] for the page document type, so these intents will now open here"
Apr 9, 2021, 10:14 AM
Thanks Very much
user M
, ok another thing i want to ask is that i was exploring kitchen sink studio and could not get what's the difference between normal and kitchen sink studio? an how can i make this studio to kitchen sink studio?
Apr 9, 2021, 10:22 AM
The kitchen sink is a normal studio but just has a lot of stuff built into it. It serves as an example of some of the things you can do with the Sanity studio, in the same way as other starters do on sanity.io/create . You can run a starter as an example project or look at the GitHub repositories for hints on how to build parts of it into your own studio.
Apr 9, 2021, 10:30 AM
fine
user M
thank you very much for your time.
Apr 9, 2021, 10:34 AM
Very welcome - looking forward to seeing what you'll build! 🙂
Apr 9, 2021, 10:35 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.