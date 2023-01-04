Deployment issue with node version in Gatsby starter

user J

🙋‍♀️

Hi, yeah. I am using the sanity + gatsby starter, and at the moment, the web deployment is not going through because it says that Gatsby needs a version of node higher than 18, and it says currently its using 16... But checking on both folders on my terminals and its confirming that im currently using node 18.12.1 ... so not sure whats going on. Thanks so much for your help.