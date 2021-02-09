Pricing update: Free users
What is the difference between yarn and npm?

Last updated: Feb 9, 2021

Is there a difference between 

sanity install @sanity/color-input
and 
npm install @sanity/color-input
? is sanity install just a alias for yarn or we actually need to install dependencies through 
sanity install
?

Feb 9, 2021, 12:12 AM

sanity install
also adds it to the 
plugins
array of 
sanity.json
. Apart from that there's no real difference between installing with yarn yourself

Feb 9, 2021, 12:18 AM

You just saved me a bit of “why isn’t sanity color input working” stackoverflow! Thanks Espen!

Feb 9, 2021, 12:19 AM

Happy to help!

Feb 9, 2021, 12:19 AM

