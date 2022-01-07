@sanity/image-url

/undefined/undefined/

projectId

dataset

import config from '../../config' import imageUrlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url' const builder = imageUrlBuilder(config.source) export function urlFor(incoming) { return builder.image(incoming) }

const Config = { source: { projectId: process.env.PROJECT_ID, dataset: process.env.DATASET, apiVersion: process.env.API_VERSION, }, } module.exports = Config

article.featuredImage && <img src={urlFor(article.featuredImage).width(300).height(500).url()}

having a discrepancy between local and production regarding. Works as expected locally, but when published to Gatsby Cloud, my image URLs havewhere theandshould be.here’s how i have things codedimageUrl.jsconfig.jscomponent where image should outputany ideas why this doesn’t work on Gatsby Cloud?