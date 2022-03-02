label

Hello! I have a high-level, architectural approach question for folks who have tied Sanity pretty closely to existing / external systems.Imagine a platform that has several existing pieces of data in a database. For example, let's say that they're `tags`: they have aand aThese tags are in use, and already managed through a few admin forms. The intent is to keep them managed through these forms.I'd love to keep these tags in sync, one-way, in Sanity, with the addition of anto their schema.A few questions:1. Is this possible?◦ It seems straight-forward enough to add or update a tag in Sanity from the existing system. The main unknown for me is the slight mutation of schema with the additional. Are there traps there? 2. Is this advisable?◦ I know it introduces complexity to the system, but allows editorial additions to a schema that the external system doesn't care about. Different roles are managing tags and content, and editorial shouldn't be in control of these particular tags.Any additional info that'd help? Are there variables I'm not considering? Thanks for any insight you can provide!