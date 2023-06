Discussion about adding brotli compression to Sanity's CDN

I added brotli for svg's too! https://cdn.sanity.io/images/qtzcw0t9/production/fcfc79bf6bd24ac15a0f1e70dc3d05ed4237ba29-306x240.svg?h=240&q=80&fit=max&auto=format&dpr=1 Perf timing is negligible, this is solved when our varnish cache fetches upstream, so you're really getting an image transformation at the same time, the extra 1 ms at that point is nothing. It's stored as brottli compressed inside varnish, and transcoded to gzip if client does not support brottli.