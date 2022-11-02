mutations = [] for taxon in Taxons: for product in taxon.products: mutations.append({ 'createOrReplace': { '_type': 'product', '_id': product.id, 'name': product.name, # 'description': product.description, 'composition': product.composition, 'coo': product.coo, 'slug': product.slug, 'minimumOrderQuantity': product.moq, 'orderIncrement': product.oqi, 'reference': product.reference, # 'leadtime': product.leadtime, 'variants': { '_type': 'array', 'of': [ { '_type': 'reference', '_ref': variant.id, '_key': variant.key } for variant in product.variants ] } } }) mutation = { 'mutations': mutations }

Hi All! I’m currently working on some bulk upload for uploading product catalogs to sanity via a python script (later to be made into lamda function). All is going quite smoothly however… I am trying to make a mutation for the HTTP API that adds a reference to each variant per product. My mutation looks as followsHowever when I call this, the products are created in such a way that they crash the desk, as so…Edit: Note that variant.id and variant.key are both strings and are currently the same thing. I set the ID when I upload the variants originally and so have assumed I can reuse them for references.