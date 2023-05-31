So a few months ago, I pitched Sanity to the agency I contract with because they do a lot of Wordpress stuff, but we would like to get more into the JAM stack ecosystem. I've only built one next.js app for production. It's fairly large and complex, but it's an authenticated system with only a few users and it's self-hosted, so it doesn't get a lot of traffic and I'm not the one managing the server so I don't know what the costs are. With the project coming up, we have complete freedom, so we have decided to host it through vercel for the next.js frontend and sanity as the backend. This first project with Sanity is going to be very simple. It's basically a marketing site, but I have no idea how much traffic it will get. Currently, they don't get traffic because they don't have a website. Everyone talks about how generous the free tier is with both Vercel and Sanity. Even the next plan up isn't so bad. $20 for Vercel...$100 for Sanity (is that right?) Some people have said Vercel and Sanity are super expensive. I'm assuming the free tier is going to be plenty for this project, but I really don't know. What questions to we need to answer as a team to build an accurate monthly billing estimate? And at what point do these services go from super affordable/free to super expensive? I've heard some horror stories about traffic spikes resulting from spam/attackers that have caused people's bills to skyrocket to hundreds and even thousands of dollars in a single month. Obviously nobody wants that for a simple marketing site. Are these real concerns? Can this actually happen? If so, what do I need to do as the developer to prevent something like that from happening? I really don't want to be in the situation where the agency comes to me and says hey you said this was going to be pretty cheap (~$120/month for hosting) and now we have a bill for $2k...