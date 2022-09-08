slug

tags

tags

export async function getStaticPaths() { const chapters = await client.fetch( `*[_type == "chapters" && defined(slug.current)] { "slug": slug.current, "tags": tags }` ); return { paths: chapters.map((s : any) => ({params: {slug : s.slug,tags: s.tags}})), fallback: false, } }

tags

slug

export async function getStaticProps(context: any) { const { slug = "",tags="" } = context.params const suggestions = await client.fetch(` *[_type == "chapters" && tags == $tags][0] `, { tags })

tags

tags

I am trying to return in my params the values of theand, please notice thatis not an array it's just a string.So when I try to get thevalue in my getStaticProps I get a null value, yetis not null.when I try to replace thevalue in getStaticProps with a defined value , it fetches the document successfully ,this means thevalue received from getStaticPaths is null. How can I solve this issue ?