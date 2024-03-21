Discussion about the root layout for a website and how to properly implement it using Next.js.
12 replies
Last updated: Mar 21, 2024
S
How it looks like ..
https://ibb.co/VLQD9Mr
https://ibb.co/VLQD9Mr
Mar 18, 2024, 2:28 PM
S
You probably use the same layout for studio as for your site. You probably want to move your root layout to a nested layout for your site and then have the root layout be a empty one. https://nextjs.org/docs/pages/building-your-application/routing/pages-and-layouts
Mar 18, 2024, 3:12 PM
S
So your root layout could be layout.tsx with something like:
export default function RootLayout({_children_}) {
return <>{_children_}</>
}
Mar 18, 2024, 3:14 PM
S
it only works partially, i still see my website, but when i scroll down, i see the full ui of sanity.
Mar 18, 2024, 3:50 PM
S
This is my root layout for my homepage
import "@/styles/globals.css"; import { Metadata } from "next"; import { siteConfig } from "@/config/site"; import { fontSans } from "@/config/fonts"; import { Providers } from "./providers"; import Navbar from "@/components/navbar"; import { Link } from "@nextui-org/link"; import clsx from "clsx"; export const metadata: Metadata = { title: { default: siteConfig.name, template: `%s - ${siteConfig.name}`, }, description: siteConfig.description, themeColor: [ { media: "(prefers-color-scheme: light)", color: "white" }, { media: "(prefers-color-scheme: dark)", color: "black" }, ], icons: { icon: "/favicon.ico", shortcut: "/favicon-16x16.png", apple: "/apple-touch-icon.png", }, }; export default function RootLayout({ children, }: { children: React.ReactNode; }) { return ( <html lang="en" suppressHydrationWarning> <head /> <body className={clsx( "min-h-screen bg-background font-sans antialiased", fontSans.variable )} > <Providers themeProps={{ attribute: "class", defaultTheme: "dark" }}> <div className="relative flex flex-col h-screen"> <Navbar /> <main className="container mx-auto max-w-7xl pt-16 px-6 flex-grow"> {children} </main> <footer className="w-full flex items-center justify-center py-3"> <Link isExternal className="flex items-center gap-1 text-current" href="<https://nextui-docs-v2.vercel.app?utm_source=next-app-template>" title="<http://nextui.org|nextui.org> homepage" > <span className="text-default-600">Powered by</span> <p className="text-primary">NextUI</p> </Link> </footer> </div> </Providers> </body> </html> ); }
Mar 18, 2024, 3:51 PM
E
What are you passing in as the {children} on your homepage?
Mar 18, 2024, 6:52 PM
S
I need this to display everything on the website. If I remove it, you can no longer see the sanity interface.The problem is still that I see the website at the top and then the sanity dashboard at the bottom
Mar 21, 2024, 3:37 PM
S
I think something like this would work:
Mar 21, 2024, 4:21 PM
S
root layout => app/_layout_.tsxyour current website
layout => app/(content)/_layout_.tsxyour studio
layout => app/studio/layout.tsx
layout => app/(content)/_layout_.tsxyour studio
layout => app/studio/layout.tsx
Mar 21, 2024, 4:21 PM
S
Try just having this as root layout
export default function RootLayout({_children_}) {
return <>{_children_}</>
}
Mar 21, 2024, 4:22 PM
S
for studio use the default
Mar 21, 2024, 4:23 PM
S
and for website use the one you pasted above
Mar 21, 2024, 4:23 PM
S
My layout.tsx currently looks like this in the /app folder.
Use nextUI for explanation
Use nextUI for explanation
import "@/styles/globals.css"; import { siteConfig } from "@/config/site"; import { fontSans } from "@/config/fonts"; import { Providers } from "./providers"; import Navbar from "@/components/navbar"; import { Link } from "@nextui-org/link"; import clsx from "clsx"; import Head from "next/head"; // Importiere den Head-Komponenten import Footer from "@/components/Footer"; export const metadata = { title: { default: siteConfig.name, template: `%s - ${siteConfig.name}`, }, description: siteConfig.description, icons: { icon: "/favicon.ico", shortcut: "/favicon-16x16.png", apple: "/apple-touch-icon.png", }, }; export default function RootLayout({ children, }: { children: React.ReactNode; }) { return ( <html lang="en" suppressHydrationWarning> <Head> <meta name="description" content={siteConfig.description} /> {/* Hier definierst du die Theme-Farben für verschiedene Schemata */} <meta name="theme-color" content="white" media="(prefers-color-scheme: light)" /> <meta name="theme-color" content="black" media="(prefers-color-scheme: dark)" /> {/* Hier kannst du weitere Meta-Tags für Icons usw. hinzufügen */} </Head> <body className={clsx( "min-h-screen bg-background font-sans antialiased", fontSans.variable )} > <Providers themeProps={{ attribute: "class", defaultTheme: "dark" }}> <div className="relative flex flex-col h-screen"> <Navbar /> <main className="container mx-auto max-w-7xl pt-16flex-grow"> {children} </main> <footer className="w-full flex items-center justify-center py-3"> <Footer /> </footer> </div> </Providers> </body> </html> ); }
Mar 21, 2024, 4:32 PM
Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a modern headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.