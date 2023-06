user L

Hey, Hydrogen should run on Vercel, though as it uses express it may require some tweaking to get it to work. As Vercel’s documentation outlines, it’s a bit of an anti-pattern.We’re in the process of getting this working with Cloudflare Workers (and eventually Shopify’s Oxygen, once general availability opens up). We’ll look to make this process a little smoother as Hydrogen develops, too.For now, I think the easiest path to deploy is via Docker (we currently deploy with Docker to fly.io ). Please do note that Hydrogen is still in developer preview!