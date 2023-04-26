Skip to content
Discussion of login issues and accidentally creating multiple accounts on Sanity.io

46 replies
Last updated: Apr 26, 2023
I am getting "You do not have access to the project with ID '...'. You may need to login again with sanity login." when I try and 
sanity deploy
from my studio directory in Terminal. Reading the docs for this error is not helpful , I am logged into that same account, it's my only project, and the project ID is exactly the same. What do I do?
Apr 25, 2023, 6:06 PM
You tried different browsers?
Apr 25, 2023, 6:07 PM
Wait, what? Tried different browsers to deploy from Terminal?
Apr 25, 2023, 6:08 PM
Oh i read it wrong, ive seen login issues before so that was my first thought
Apr 25, 2023, 6:10 PM
I tried logging out, and back in.
Apr 25, 2023, 6:11 PM
Project ID is the same in my dashboard. I am the only user of this account, so I am the admin.
Apr 25, 2023, 6:13 PM
Thanks anyway
user U
Apr 25, 2023, 6:14 PM
You’re likely using a different provider to log into the CLI than you are to Manage.
Apr 25, 2023, 6:17 PM
Provider...
Apr 25, 2023, 6:17 PM
I do only have one Sanity account
Apr 25, 2023, 6:17 PM
The method you’re using to log in
Apr 25, 2023, 6:18 PM
You’ve probably created two accounts by accident
Apr 25, 2023, 6:18 PM
Uh, how does one delete one account but not the other?
Apr 25, 2023, 6:18 PM
Log in to Manage using the method for the account you’d like to delete, then click delete account under settings.
Apr 25, 2023, 6:19 PM
So to be clear, I can have two accounts with one email address?
Apr 25, 2023, 6:20 PM
I am going to delete the only account I know I have.
Apr 25, 2023, 6:20 PM
Oh which means I have to delete this project
Apr 25, 2023, 6:21 PM
If the project shows up under the account in manage, don’t delete that account.
Apr 25, 2023, 6:21 PM
Too late, account deleted.
Apr 25, 2023, 6:22 PM
Well that confirmed I had two accounts!
Apr 25, 2023, 6:23 PM
Going back to sanity.io shows another email I did not know I signed up with.
Apr 25, 2023, 6:23 PM
Can I connect an existing local Sanity project to a new Sanity project online?
Apr 25, 2023, 6:24 PM
Actually, I am pretty sure I somehow had two accounts for the same email address.
Apr 25, 2023, 6:24 PM
Frank, you are reminding me of something my father taught me quite small -- and had to unteach me as it was an instant favorite to say everywhere, but maybe I bring it back this once :)
...Confucius said, 'Patience is a virtue' ..., and imagine a two year old with this!
Apr 25, 2023, 6:25 PM
Easier said than done when on deadline using new tech to replace your 15 years of WordPress knowledge. 😅
Apr 25, 2023, 6:25 PM
(my father grew up in China)
Apr 25, 2023, 6:25 PM
and yes, you are on the rapid road :)
Apr 25, 2023, 6:26 PM
I learn by failing, hard sometimes, but fast
Apr 25, 2023, 6:28 PM
Like now, no idea if updating this project ID will work
Apr 25, 2023, 6:28 PM
... and that worked!
Apr 25, 2023, 6:29 PM
BTW, if this happens again, you can check the provider you need to use in Manage. Then run 
sanity logout &amp;&amp; sanity login
and use the method pictured.
Apr 25, 2023, 6:29 PM
I used email, and it was the same email address
user M
Apr 25, 2023, 6:30 PM
Like I said, it can be the same email address. The provider matters as well. If you created the account using an email and password, then used google to log into the CLI those would be two different accounts.
Apr 25, 2023, 6:31 PM
I email/password as a default in life. I never rely on third party providers. That's why when you said provider, I didn't really understand what you meant.
Apr 25, 2023, 6:32 PM
Look at Twitter. 🙄
Apr 25, 2023, 6:32 PM
Lol don’t make me
Apr 25, 2023, 6:32 PM
It's a good reason to never trust a third party provider. ☺️
Apr 25, 2023, 6:33 PM
Ah, but I am also very lazy…
Apr 25, 2023, 6:33 PM
But using something like 1 pass to handle it does make about the same level of ease
Apr 25, 2023, 6:33 PM
I am a devout 1Password user
Apr 25, 2023, 6:34 PM
I am now after being burned by last pass…
Apr 25, 2023, 6:35 PM
cool tip,
user M
, and you are the beneficiary of Google BigQuery beneficence,
user P
Apr 25, 2023, 6:36 PM
Oh this is interesting. I lost everything.
Apr 25, 2023, 6:54 PM
Thankfully I wasn't far, but when I start my local Studio all my content is missing.
Apr 25, 2023, 6:54 PM
That's, shocking.
Apr 25, 2023, 6:55 PM
Did you replace the project ID or create a different dataset? If so, that would explain it.
Apr 25, 2023, 6:55 PM
Yes, I replaced the project ID because I didn’t have a project showing up.
Apr 26, 2023, 12:03 AM

