{ "idStructure": "subpath", "referenceBehavior": "weak", "base": "en", "languages": [ { "id": "da", "title": "Danish", "flag": "dk" }, { "id": "de", "title": "German" }, { "id": "en-GB", "title": "English (UK)", "flag": "gb" }, { "id": "en", "title": "English", "flag": "gb" }, { "id": "fr", "title": "French", "flag": "fr" }, { "id": "nb", "title": "Norwegian", "flag": "no" }, { "id": "sv", "title": "Swedish", "flag": "se" } ], "withTranslationsMaintenance": true }

• The translated documents disappeared from the document-internationalization dropdown in top right corner. I.e. localisation for each language were shown as "not created", and upon click they would be re-created from the base document. When we did that we were in fact able to see and restore from previous history (most likely due to the fact that the id was the same as before). • Once published (after restoring) the document history was reset, and now it looks like the document was created when it was restored.• The plugin seems to have been working fine - except that we see quite a few documents show up under "translation maintenance" to be fixed, which is what we did yesterday - causing the issue to begin with.Document internationalization config looks like this: