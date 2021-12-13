Actually it depends on what you want to display on the homepage. Remember you are in headless CMS, so you focus on structuring your data properly. And the data can be presented differently depending on the channel. You can have documents about different offers, a document or a few with some testimonials and you want to present all of this on the homepage.

Then you just build your homepage with e.g. next.js (or whatever you are using to build it) to get the data from multiple documents.



But as I said if you structure your content/docyments 1-to-1 with pages (which in my humble opinion is not the best option - maybe could work for simple sites like blogs) then you could hardcode slug /home to be served on the root URL

