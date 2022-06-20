Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Discussion on enabling deskStructure titles in other languages

23 replies
Last updated: Jun 20, 2022
Is there a way to enable setting deskStructure title's in other languages? I get an error any time that I try adding titles in Cyrillic
Jun 20, 2022, 9:34 AM
Can you show me the code snippet that triggers this please? Just the way you declare the field. 🙂
Jun 20, 2022, 9:35 AM
thanks for the quick reply
Jun 20, 2022, 9:38 AM
Ah right, you said the desk structure, not the schema. My bad. Alright, and it fails on the “Settings” translation, right?
Jun 20, 2022, 9:40 AM
I found it quite strange, as this sort of format works fine for titles inside of documents
Jun 20, 2022, 9:40 AM
any time I try to define a title in the deskStructure file that comes with the basic studio templates, it gives me that error, yeah. sorry
Jun 20, 2022, 9:40 AM
whereas with actual documents, it allows me to set the title however I want.
Jun 20, 2022, 9:41 AM
Right. Looking at the code , it seems that identifiers need to stick to a specific latin subset. That would go for ids, refs, types, etc. I think.
Jun 20, 2022, 9:41 AM
as with actual document, or object titles, I thought they were purely presentational? the .title() is in no way an identifier, is it?
Jun 20, 2022, 9:42 AM
That is my understanding of it, yes.
Jun 20, 2022, 9:43 AM
perhaps the deskStructure uses the title field as some sort of unique identifier, which is why only in that instance, it requires latin?
Jun 20, 2022, 9:44 AM
As far as I can tell, this error should only happen when you pass non-latin characters to 
.documentId()
, 
.id()
or 
.schemaType()
. But it should be fine for 
.title()
. Can you confirm?
Jun 20, 2022, 9:44 AM
I can confirm. This error shouldn't be happening. It doesn't make sense
Jun 20, 2022, 9:44 AM
Ah wait.
Jun 20, 2022, 9:45 AM
this is a .title() for a S.listItem() in the deskStructure; purely presentational
Jun 20, 2022, 9:45 AM
Can you please define the 
.title()
after the other calls?
Jun 20, 2022, 9:45 AM
Looking at the code again, it seems that it uses 
.spec.id
if defined, otherwise camelCase the title. But at this stage, the spec ID is not defined because you call the title method first.
Jun 20, 2022, 9:46 AM
like this? Is it possible to perhaps add a different field that would get used for that?
Jun 20, 2022, 9:47 AM
because the above image doesn't work. it still gives me the error
Jun 20, 2022, 9:47 AM
Right, so as far as I understand the code, it seems that calling the 
.title()
method does not only set the title for some reason, it also set the ID. It first tries to read it on the list item instance (
.spec.id
) and if it’s not there (which is your case here) it derives the ID from the title — which is likely where the error comes from. So I’m wondering if we can try to define the title after we have defined the ID (one way or another). Still digging through the code.
Jun 20, 2022, 9:49 AM
adding a .id() property works
Jun 20, 2022, 9:49 AM
Right, that was what I was about to suggest as well. Define the ID yourself, and then define the title. This will make sure the call doesn’t derive an ID from the title.
Jun 20, 2022, 9:50 AM
this is what worked out. thank you very much. I appreciate the quick response and patience
Jun 20, 2022, 9:50 AM
That was a nifty one. Pretty weird if you ask me. I’m glad we figured it out though! 💚
Jun 20, 2022, 9:51 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.