Discussion on enabling deskStructure titles in other languages

.title()

.spec.id

Right, so as far as I understand the code, it seems that calling themethod does not only set the title for some reason, it also set the ID. It first tries to read it on the list item instance () and if it’s not there (which is your case here) it derives the ID from the title — which is likely where the error comes from. So I’m wondering if we can try to define the titlewe have defined the ID (one way or another). Still digging through the code.