Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Discussion on how to mark up tabular data for accessibility and responsiveness

12 replies
Last updated: Dec 6, 2022
HTML wise how would y'all mark this up? Would you use a 
&lt;table /&gt;
or a `&lt;ul /&gt;`&gt;
Dec 5, 2022, 4:40 AM
Looks like tabular data, but then you have those update-parts that spans the whole row, and as such would probably use a row of itself, and thus break the table (e.g. for screen readers).
My guess is to use &lt;table&gt;, but make sure to describe the tr- and td-elements (the latter using rowspan) containing the update with a ARIA role that differs it from the rest of the table. But don't know exactly how that would be done.
Dec 5, 2022, 7:03 AM
It would be interesting to see what the layout is for mobile and other variants as working with tables responsively can be really painful
Dec 5, 2022, 8:55 AM
With the advancements with css grid and flex support table may only suit large screens etc, so wouldn’t rule out a list tbh
Dec 5, 2022, 8:56 AM
This is how it looks on mobile
Dec 5, 2022, 2:21 PM
Yeah, this makes it function more as a list. Tables and small screens are notoriously hard. It seems like you're hiding the head columns as well on smaller screens? If so, I would mark it as a list, and then display/hide using media query. You probably also want to use ARIA roles for accessibility, check out https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Accessibility/ARIA/Roles/Table_Role
Dec 5, 2022, 2:55 PM
Gotcha, 🤔 now I just gotta figure out how to use tailwind for all this 😅
Dec 5, 2022, 3:00 PM
Check out the section on responsive design, should be helpful. Also the section on Screen Readers wrt allowing you to hide head columns for non-screen readers on smaller screens
Dec 5, 2022, 3:05 PM
Yeah I was looking at the actual page and I noticed they use 
grid-template-areas
and some custom 
grid-template-columns
😅 last I checked Tailwind doesn't allow 
grid-template-areas
, at least built in
Dec 5, 2022, 3:39 PM
If it's helpful, I had to do a big convoluted table and collapsing each row into its own card, where the former headers get represented on each row, which itself becomes stacked, can have some advantages. Not as interesting and designy but it's an option: https://miro.medium.com/max/720/1*WM6Gy53YMJ0WE-Xd9ebTCg.gif (originally covered here under "transformed" )
Dec 5, 2022, 4:27 PM
Getting there 😅 the mobile view could use some work...
Dec 6, 2022, 5:57 AM
But for just throwing something together quickly... Not too bad
Dec 6, 2022, 5:58 AM
If the idea of the table is a transfer between schools, you might be able to get away with a double arrow between the school logos and not even have to keep the squishy header labels. You can always have a key/legend explain the icon use. But I think people might catch on pretty quickly especially if they keep using the site.
Dec 6, 2022, 3:10 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Best practices for modeling and querying recursively nested documents in Sanity.io.Dec 5, 2022
Discussion of filtering related documents in a dynamic filter for an array of references in Sanity.ioDec 23, 2022
Converting comma-separated string to multiple tags in SanityDec 29, 2022
Modeling a "scroll to div" link in Sanity.io using a custom string component and a dropdown menu.Jan 13, 2023
Discussing the categorization of landing pages and how to approach modeling for an app-like project in Sanity.Apr 3, 2023
Discussion on how to create a search function in a custom movie app using Next.js and Sanity.io.Nov 29, 2022
Filtering an array of linked events based on date in a Groq queryJan 6, 2023
Groq query to exclude items from an array within a document type in SanityJan 30, 2023
Querying and dereferencing documents with arrays and references in Sanity.ioMar 14, 2023
Querying nested arrays in GROQ for filtering resultsApr 20, 2023

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.