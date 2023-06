Discussion on passing custom props and accessing custom list items in @portabletext/react.

I was just reviewing the somewhat new to me @portabletext/react methods myself, and one of the team may be able to chime in with a quicker solution off the top of their head. But looking through documentation, I did notice that the plugin guide link on the main site may not be working at the moment. (this should be addressed very shortly) Here is a direct link to the module documentation that might be a good resource for you: https://github.com/portabletext/react-portabletext