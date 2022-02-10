Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Discussion on passing custom props and accessing custom list items in @portabletext/react.

8 replies
Last updated: Feb 10, 2022
Upgraded to the new 
@portabletext/react
. Is a reason I can't seem to pass in 
className
:
Like this:

const ptComponents = {
  list: {
    bullet: ({ children, className }) =&gt; {
      return &lt;ul className={className}&gt;{children}&lt;/ul&gt;;
    },
  },

&lt;PortableText className={className} ... components={ptComponents} /&gt;
Alternately, I'm not sure how to access custom 
listItems
. Where do I designate which 
listItem
is used for a list? Do I have to bake that into the Sanity schema? If so, how?
Feb 8, 2022, 7:44 PM
Hi Tatiana! Which frontend framework are you using?
Feb 8, 2022, 9:58 PM
user U
NextJS!
Feb 9, 2022, 12:08 AM
user U
NextJS!
Feb 9, 2022, 12:08 AM
I was just reviewing the somewhat new to me @portabletext/react methods myself, and one of the team may be able to chime in with a quicker solution off the top of their head. But looking through documentation, I did notice that the plugin guide link on the main site may not be working at the moment. (this should be addressed very shortly) Here is a direct link to the module documentation that might be a good resource for you: https://github.com/portabletext/react-portabletext
Feb 9, 2022, 12:23 AM
I was just reviewing the somewhat new to me @portabletext/react methods myself, and one of the team may be able to chime in with a quicker solution off the top of their head. But looking through documentation, I did notice that the plugin guide link on the main site may not be working at the moment. Here is a direct link to the module documentation that might be a good resource for you: https://github.com/portabletext/react-portabletext
Feb 9, 2022, 12:23 AM
Thanks,
user U
!
I should have mentioned that I did scour that guide (including the demo). In it, couldn't find a reference to adding custom props like `className`—a peak into 
node_modules
didn't seem like there currently is flexibility for that, but I could be wrong!
The demo shows an application of the custom bullet style (which is a helpful example), but I'm not able to trace back where that's styled on the front end.
Feb 9, 2022, 2:09 AM
Thanks,
user U
!
I should have mentioned that I did scour that guide (including the demo). In it, couldn't find a reference to adding custom props like `className`—a peak into 
node_modules
didn't seem like there currently is flexibility for that, but I could be wrong!
The demo shows an application of the custom bullet style (which is a helpful example), but I'm not able to trace back where that's styled on the front end.
Feb 9, 2022, 2:09 AM
Hi Tatiana. I am trying to follow up - were you able to work this out?
Feb 10, 2022, 10:30 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.