sanity start

sanity build

SANITY_STUDIO_

Apologize for asking the same question again, but this is a bit of a roadblock for me at the moment... I'm trying to render my desk structure differently depending on whether Sanity Studio is being run viaor has been built with. I've tried using environment variables, but it doesn't seem like any of the environment variables get passed through to the front end even if I prepend them with. If anyone can help, it would be greatly appreciated.