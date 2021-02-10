Pricing update: Free users
Display all the tags (and their category) of a single recipe.

1 replies
Last updated: Feb 10, 2021

My project is a recipe-app in React and I want to display all the tags (and their category) of a single recipe.I just can’t figure out how to write the schema’s.
When I inspect the document of the recipe, I only get _key and _ref.
What did I do wrong?

Feb 10, 2021, 2:03 PM

Hi Pieter, this is correct - the 

_key
is to give each array item a unique identifier and the 
_ref
is the ID of the referenced document. To show these references in your React app, you will need to use the dereferencing operator 
-&gt;
to join them in your query.
For example, if you're using GROQ:

*[_type == "recipe"]{
  ...,
  thetags[]-&gt;{
    ...,
    category-&gt;
  }
}

Feb 10, 2021, 2:22 PM

