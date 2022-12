_id

url

count(*[_type == "sanity.imageAsset"])

🙂

Is it correct that if I upload the exact same image, I won't get duplicate assets? For every upload I do of the same image, it returns a result with the exact sameand, anddoesn't change. This is the behavior I want, but I would assume it uploaded a new asset for each attempt, and didn't do a compare or something. So just want to confirm this behavior before I rely upon it.