Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Dynamic validation for optional object fields in Sanity.io

4 replies
Last updated: Oct 29, 2021
I've got an object with a bunch of fields with validation. The object is optional (using the 
hidden()
function). Is there a way to only validate fields if the object they're part of is not hidden?
Oct 22, 2021, 3:21 PM
Ah right, but I don't know what the conditions will be, because this object can be used in a lot of different documents (it's a link type object, with label, internal en external field). Any way to get the actual hidden value used for the parent?
Oct 23, 2021, 10:48 AM
What does your object schema look like? I'll play around with it to see if I can make the validation rule dynamic based off of an unknown parent's visibility.
Oct 25, 2021, 4:46 PM
Cool, this is the 
link
object:

export const link = {
  title: 'Link',
  name: 'link',
  type: 'object',
  fields: [
    {
      title: 'Type',
      name: 'type',
      type: 'string',
      initialValue: 'internal',
      options: {
        layout: 'radio',
        direction: 'horizontal',
        list: [
          { value: 'internal', title: `Internal` },
          { value: 'external', title: `External` }
        ]
      }
    },
    {
      title: 'Tekst',
      name: 'text',
      type: 'string',
      validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.required().error('This field is required')
    },
    {
      title: 'Url',
      name: 'internalLink',
      type: 'internalLink',
      hidden: ({ parent }) =&gt; parent?.type !== 'internal',
      validation: requiredIf(({ parent }) =&gt; parent?.type === 'internal')
    },
    {
      title: 'Url',
      name: 'externalLink',
      type: 'externalLink',
      hidden: ({ parent }) =&gt; parent?.type !== 'external',
      validation: requiredIf(({ parent }) =&gt; parent?.type === 'external')
    }
  ]
}

function requiredIf(fn) {
  return Rule =&gt; Rule.custom((value, context) =&gt; (!value &amp;&amp; fn(context)) ? 'This field is required' : true).error()
}
It's used another object, chapter:


export const chapter = {
  title: 'Hoofdstuk',
  name: 'chapter',
  type: 'object',
  fields: [
    {
      title: 'Type',
      name: 'chapterType',
      type: 'string',
      options: {
        list: [
          { title: 'Afbeelding', value: 'image' },
          { title: 'Afbeelding met tekst', value: 'imageWithText' },
          { title: 'Video', value: 'video' },
          { title: 'Geanimeerde quote', value: 'animatedQuote' },
          { title: '360 Afbeelding', value: '360' },
          { title: 'Link', value: 'link' },
        ]
      },
      validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.required().error('Dit veld is verplicht')
    },
    {
      title: 'Link',
      name: 'link',
      type: 'link',
      hidden: ({ parent }) =&gt; !['link'].includes(parent?.chapterType),
      validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.custom((value, context) =&gt; (
        !value &amp;&amp; context.parent?.chapterType === 'chapterWithLink'
          ? 'Dit veld is verplicht' 
          : true
      ).error()
    }
  ]
}
Oct 25, 2021, 7:48 PM
Not really possible, right?
Oct 29, 2021, 8:01 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Getting Uncaught Error cannot create property ‘validation’ on string ‘string’ when I have fields property as well as a validation...Jan 17, 2021
Hi guys, is it normal that I can't whitelist a chrome extension to avoid CORS when calling the sanity client?Jan 23, 2021
We have about 13,000 documents - most of which we have imported manually using the sanity cli. For some reason none ofthese...Dec 29, 2020
Is there any way to prefix a slug, ie category page for mens would be /category/mens?Sep 18, 2020
Does anybody know how to validate the document before allowing publication?Sep 24, 2020
Is it possible to validate a field based on another field’s value in custom validation?Sep 12, 2020
Change `tags` layout to be an autocomplete kind of deal.Oct 13, 2020
What is the best way to validate that e.g. a title for a document is unique within its type?Sep 21, 2020

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.