Last updated: Sep 29, 2023
N
Hello Everyone! Recently I updated my Sanity Studio app by running "npm install sanity@latest" and after updating my app from 3.10.3 version to 3.16.7 I am receiving an error alert (attahed screenshot below). The error points to my sanity.utils.ts file and asks for the import, however I am not able to find any new imports from you Sanity docs, so if anybody had the same issue before, please help!
Here is also my sanity.utils.ts file:
import { createClient, groq } from "next-sanity"; import {apiVersion, dataset, projectId} from "./env" import { Project } from "../types/Project"; import { client } from "./lib/client"; import { Page } from "../types/Page"; export async function getProjects(): Promise<Project[]> { const client = createClient({ projectId, dataset, apiVersion, }) return client.fetch( groq`*[_type == 'project']{ _id, _createdAt, name, "slug": slug.current, "image": image.asset->url, }` ) } export async function getProject(slug: string): Promise<Project> { const client = createClient({ projectId, dataset, apiVersion, }) return client.fetch( groq`*[_type == 'project' && slug.current == $slug][0]{ _id, _createdAt, name, "slug": slug.current, "images": images[].asset->url, }`, {slug} ) } export async function getPages(): Promise<Page[]> { const client = createClient({ projectId, dataset, apiVersion, }) return client.fetch( groq`*[_type == 'page']{ _id, _createdAt, title, "slug": slug.current, }` ) } export async function getPage(slug: string): Promise<Page> { const client = createClient({ projectId, dataset, apiVersion, }) return client.fetch( groq`*[_type == 'page' && slug.current == $slug][0]{ _id, _createdAt, "images": images[].asset->url, title, "slug": slug.current, }`, {slug} ) }
Sep 29, 2023, 10:50 AM
V
Hey,
user S. Have you made sure
next-sanityis also up-to-date?
Sep 29, 2023, 11:32 AM
N
Yep, you are right. It fixed my issue. Thaks for help, buddy!
Sep 29, 2023, 12:58 PM
V
Sure thing mate
Sep 29, 2023, 1:01 PM
