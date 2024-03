await _sanityClient_.assets.upload('image', fs.createReadStream(localImagePath)).then((_data_) _=>_ {

console.log(_data_)

})

.catch((_error_) _=>_ {

console.log("Upload failed: ", _error_)

});

Hey Everyone! When I try to upload a file through this code:It gives me an error : Request error while attempting to reachAny help on this?I'm using a token for developer so I have to be able to connect to the api and only happens when trying to upload an image not creating documents.