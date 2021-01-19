Skip to content
Error - Invalid Response from Upstream Server

6 replies
Last updated: Jan 19, 2021

Hi, just reporting a sharp uptick in error messages in a project. Two separate services are reporting 

invalid response from upstream server
. More details in 🧵 .

Jan 19, 2021, 12:18 PM

browser-based service reporting via sentry.io :Rose to x200 reported issues and flattening out at 150 for every ten minutes over the last half hour

UnhandledRejection: {"response":{"body":{"message":"The upstream server is timing out"},"url":"https://.<http://api.sanity.io/v1/data/query/new_production?query=%7B%0A%20%20%20%20%22access%22%3A*%5B_type%20%3D%3D%20%22person%22%0A%20%20%26%26%20email%3D%3D%24userEmail%0|api.sanity.io/v1/data/query/new_production?query=%7B%0A%20%20%20%20%22access%22%3A*%5B_type%20%3D%3D%20%22person%22%0A%20%20%26%26%20email%3D%3D%24userEmail%0>...
EDIT: edited out projectId once I saw the issue was fixing itself
🙂 If you peeps@sanity want it for follow-up, dm me and I’ll send over details.

Jan 19, 2021, 12:20 PM

This seems to be flattening out. I can use the service myself now, even if reports in sentry are still ticking in. I was possibly a bit quick on the trigger here and could have waited longer in the hopes of it resolving itself, but the issue-rate triggered my critical alert in a mission-critical service for a customer. 😄

Jan 19, 2021, 12:30 PM

Thanks Haakon, we're on it! Will keep you updated while we try to resolve this asap 🙂

Jan 19, 2021, 12:33 PM

The flow-rate of issues reported on my end seem to be flattening out now fyi ( ie, curving downwards to normal levels ) 🙂 You’re either very quick on the fix, or you have self-regenerating servers 😄 Thanks for the quick response in either case ❤️

Jan 19, 2021, 12:36 PM

We should be in the clear indeed, although we're still monitoring. Really appreciate the extra context and updates! 🙌

Jan 19, 2021, 12:43 PM
Jan 19, 2021, 12:46 PM

