Hi, just reporting a sharp uptick in error messages in a project. Two separate services are reporting
invalid response from upstream server
. More details in 🧵 .
Jan 19, 2021, 12:18 PM
browser-based service reporting via sentry.io :Rose to x200 reported issues and flattening out at 150 for every ten minutes over the last half hour
UnhandledRejection: {"response":{"body":{"message":"The upstream server is timing out"},"url":"https://.<http://api.sanity.io/v1/data/query/new_production?query=%7B%0A%20%20%20%20%22access%22%3A*%5B_type%20%3D%3D%20%22person%22%0A%20%20%26%26%20email%3D%3D%24userEmail%0|api.sanity.io/v1/data/query/new_production?query=%7B%0A%20%20%20%20%22access%22%3A*%5B_type%20%3D%3D%20%22person%22%0A%20%20%26%26%20email%3D%3D%24userEmail%0>...
EDIT: edited out projectId once I saw the issue was fixing itself 🙂 If you peeps@sanity want it for follow-up, dm me and I’ll send over details.
Jan 19, 2021, 12:20 PM
This seems to be flattening out. I can use the service myself now, even if reports in sentry are still ticking in. I was possibly a bit quick on the trigger here and could have waited longer in the hopes of it resolving itself, but the issue-rate triggered my critical alert in a mission-critical service for a customer. 😄
Jan 19, 2021, 12:30 PM
Thanks Haakon, we're on it! Will keep you updated while we try to resolve this asap 🙂
Jan 19, 2021, 12:33 PM
The flow-rate of issues reported on my end seem to be flattening out now fyi ( ie, curving downwards to normal levels ) 🙂 You’re either very quick on the fix, or you have self-regenerating servers 😄 Thanks for the quick response in either case ❤️
Jan 19, 2021, 12:36 PM
We should be in the clear indeed, although we're still monitoring. Really appreciate the extra context and updates! 🙌