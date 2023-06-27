Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Error querying blog post by slug in Next.js project

6 replies
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023
Hello folks, I’m querying blog posts data from sanity in my nextjs project, I was successful at that, but I’m having error trying to query a blog post by slug. I will appreciate a second eye to look at what I might be doing wrong. Thanks
 error node_modules/@sanity/client/dist/index.cjs (90:12) @ onResponse
- error Error: unable to parse entire expression
    at Object.onceWrapper (node:events:641:28)
    at DestroyableTransform.emit (node:events:539:35)
This is how I’m querying it


export const getSinglePost = async (
  slug: string
): Promise&lt;PostData["data"]&gt; =&gt; {
  const client = createClient(clientConfig);

  return await client.fetch(
    groq`
  *[_type == "post" &amp;&amp; slug.current == ${slug}][0] {
      title,
      "slug":slug.current,
      "author":author-&gt;name,
      "image":image.asset-&gt;url,
      description,
      category[]-&gt;,
      toc[]-&gt;,
      body,
      publishedAt
  },
  `,
    {
      slug,
    }
  );
};

const BlogDetails = async ({ params: { slug } }: Params) =&gt; {
  const singlePost = await getSinglePost(slug);
  return &lt;BlogDetailsComponent postDetails={singlePost} /&gt;;
};
export default BlogDetails;
Jun 27, 2023, 5:19 PM
Hi
user E
. I think it may be that comma after your projection:

      publishedAt
  },   // &lt;-- Try removing the comma
  `,
    {
      slug,
Jun 27, 2023, 5:49 PM
user A
thanks this works but my data in null, it does not show
Jun 27, 2023, 6:25 PM
Since you want the slug 
param
, it looks like you’ll want to change 
${slug}
to 
$slug
in this line:

*[_type == "post" &amp;&amp; slug.current == ${slug}][0] {

Jun 27, 2023, 6:55 PM
It works now, many thanks
user A
. I really appreciate it. It looks like I have to learn the groq query language :simple_smile:
Jun 27, 2023, 9:57 PM
Great! Glad to hear it.
Here are a few resources, if you’re interested:


https://hdoro.dev/learn-groq
https://www.sanity.io/docs/how-queries-work
https://www.sanity.io/docs/query-cheat-sheet
Jun 27, 2023, 10:02 PM
Thank you
Jun 27, 2023, 11:07 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

