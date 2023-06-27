Error querying blog post by slug in Next.js project

error node_modules/@sanity/client/dist/index.cjs (90:12) @ onResponse - error Error: unable to parse entire expression at Object.onceWrapper (node:events:641:28) at DestroyableTransform.emit (node:events:539:35)

export const getSinglePost = async ( slug: string ): Promise<PostData["data"]> => { const client = createClient(clientConfig); return await client.fetch( groq` *[_type == "post" && slug.current == ${slug}][0] { title, "slug":slug.current, "author":author->name, "image":image.asset->url, description, category[]->, toc[]->, body, publishedAt }, `, { slug, } ); }; const BlogDetails = async ({ params: { slug } }: Params) => { const singlePost = await getSinglePost(slug); return <BlogDetailsComponent postDetails={singlePost} />; }; export default BlogDetails;

Hello folks, I’m querying blog posts data from sanity in my nextjs project, I was successful at that, but I’m having error trying to query a blog post by slug. I will appreciate a second eye to look at what I might be doing wrong. ThanksThis is how I’m querying it