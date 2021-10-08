Error when adding blog posts to Gatsby portfolio site

ERROR #98123 WEBPACK sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: Generating development JavaScript bundle failed sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: Module parse failed: Unexpected token (11:13) sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: File was processed with these loaders: sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: * ./node_modules/css-loader/dist/cjs.js sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: * ./node_modules/gatsby-plugin-postcss/node_modules/postcss-loader/dist/cjs.js sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: You may need an additional loader to handle the result of these loaders. sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: | export const absolute = "figure-module--absolute--27FGw"; sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: | export const block = "figure-module--block--39IYL"; sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: > export const !block = "figure-module--!block--1Z8W6"; sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: | export const grid = "figure-module--grid--3Ky__"; sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: | export const hidden = "figure-module--hidden--3-7V1"; ERROR in ./src/components/figure.module.css sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: Module build failed (from sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: ./node_modules/mini-css-extract-plugin/dist/loader.js): sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: ModuleParseError: Module parse failed: Unexpected token (11:13) sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: File was processed with these loaders: sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: * ./node_modules/css-loader/dist/cjs.js sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: * ./node_modules/gatsby-plugin-postcss/node_modules/postcss-loader/dist/cjs.js sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: You may need an additional loader to handle the result of these loaders. sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: | export const absolute = "figure-module--absolute--27FGw"; sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: | export const block = "figure-module--block--39IYL"; sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: > export const !block = "figure-module--!block--1Z8W6"; sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: | export const grid = "figure-module--grid--3Ky__"; sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: | export const hidden = "figure-module--hidden--3-7V1"; sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: at handleParseError sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: (/Users/christianbergstrom/Documents/GitHub/christianbergstrom-sanity-gatsby-por sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: tfolio/web/node_modules/webpack/lib/NormalModule.js:920:19) sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: at /Users/christianbergstrom/Documents/GitHub/christianbergstrom-sanity-gats sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: by-portfolio/web/node_modules/webpack/lib/NormalModule.js:1022:5 sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: at processResult (/Users/christianbergstrom/Documents/GitHub/christianbergst sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: rom-sanity-gatsby-portfolio/web/node_modules/webpack/lib/NormalModule.js:742:11) sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: at /Users/christianbergstrom/Documents/GitHub/christianbergstrom-sanity-gats sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: by-portfolio/web/node_modules/webpack/lib/NormalModule.js:806:5 sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: at /Users/christianbergstrom/Documents/GitHub/christianbergstrom-sanity-gats sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: by-portfolio/web/node_modules/loader-runner/lib/LoaderRunner.js:406:3 sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: at iterateNormalLoaders sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: (/Users/christianbergstrom/Documents/GitHub/christianbergstrom-sanity-gatsby-por sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: tfolio/web/node_modules/loader-runner/lib/LoaderRunner.js:232:10) sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: at iterateNormalLoaders sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: (/Users/christianbergstrom/Documents/GitHub/christianbergstrom-sanity-gatsby-por sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: tfolio/web/node_modules/loader-runner/lib/LoaderRunner.js:239:10) sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: at /Users/christianbergstrom/Documents/GitHub/christianbergstrom-sanity-gats sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: by-portfolio/web/node_modules/loader-runner/lib/LoaderRunner.js:254:3 sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: at context.callback sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: (/Users/christianbergstrom/Documents/GitHub/christianbergstrom-sanity-gatsby-por sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: tfolio/web/node_modules/loader-runner/lib/LoaderRunner.js:124:13) sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: at Object.loader (/Users/christianbergstrom/Documents/GitHub/christianbergst sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: rom-sanity-gatsby-portfolio/web/node_modules/css-loader/dist/index.js:182:3) sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: @ ./src/components/figure.js 9:0-46 21:15-26 sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: @ ./src/components/serializers.js 7:0-34 31:12-18 sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: @ ./src/components/block-content.js 10:0-40 16:17-28 sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: @ ./src/components/project.js 10:0-43 307:51-63 sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: @ ./src/templates/project.js 10:0-44 59:51-58 sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: @ ./.cache/_this_is_virtual_fs_path_/$virtual/async-requires.js 56:11-58:5 sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: @ ./.cache/app.js 16:0-52 29:87-33:1 32:29-42 35:27-40 29:0-33:2 sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: 1 ERROR in child compilations (Use 'stats.children: true' resp. sanity-gatsby-portfolio-web: '--stats-children' for more details) success Writing page-data.json files to public directory - 0.047s - 0/13

Hi, I just started getting this error recently when I was trying to add blog-posts to my gatsby portfolio site.I'm guessing this is related to something in thecomponent but I'm not sure how any of my blocks render out with aand I'm sort of lost on how to proceed rn. I haven't made other significant changes to the css, so I'm not sure why its erroring out from a cssloader perspective