▲ Next.js 14.1.4 Creating an optimized production build ... Failed to compile. ./node_modules/.pnpm/@sanity+ui@2.0.12_62vzzrxnsy3jqmiizpwx4sb5xu/node_modules/@sanity/ui/dist/index.mjs Attempted import error: 'styled' is not exported from 'styled-components' (imported as 'styled').

Hey people! I was migrating from super old sanity-next to the latest version and so far everything works locally but on my github actions when trying to build next-js application I get this error:Any clue what might be causing this?