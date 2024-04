sanity deploy

Error: sanity.cli.js does not contain a project identifier ("api.projectId"), which is required for the Sanity CLI to communicate with the Sanity API

sanity.cli.js

import { defineCliConfig } from "sanity/cli" export default defineCliConfig({ api: { projectId: "my_project_id", dataset: "production", }, })

node_modules

npm i

Hey everyone! I just upgraded a project of mine from v2 and v3 and everything is working locally and the build is previewing locally as well. However, when I run, i'm getting the following error:Even though there is ain the root of the directory that looks like this:Anyone else hit this when upgrading? I also am getting a message in the terminal that I installed the nodes on the intel chip versus my m1 even though I've deleted myand re-run. Don't know if they are connected. Thanks in advance for and help!