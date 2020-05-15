Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Error when uploading video to Sanity using Mux plugin

26 replies
Last updated: May 15, 2020
Anyone had this error before?
May 14, 2020, 8:50 PM
I have had it on my frontend.. It occured when I was trying to pass 
assetId
instead of 
_id
into imageUrlBuilder.. maybe you're doing the same
May 14, 2020, 8:52 PM
I’m getting this in the Studio, I was trying to upload a video to Sanity using the sanity-plugin-mux-input and it crashed to this screen. I get this every time I try and navigate to the document.
May 14, 2020, 8:53 PM
I’m not sure how to get rid of it
May 14, 2020, 8:54 PM
I understood you was in the studio, but thought you maybe did some hacking in the studio.. it's a good question how to delete the document.. I don't use groq but maybe you can solve it with https://www.sanity.io/docs/http-mutations
May 14, 2020, 8:56 PM
Are you able to get a hold of the JSON for that document?
Kind of looks like it expecting to get an image asset and gets something else.
May 15, 2020, 8:00 AM
Do you have any suggestions on how to? I’m pretty new to Sanity. I can’t use the inspector as the screen above stops me.
May 15, 2020, 11:56 AM
Can you do 
sanity documents get your-document-id --pretty
May 15, 2020, 12:08 PM
also it would be helpful if you could post the schema for the document type that is failing
May 15, 2020, 12:09 PM
Thanks for the swift reply
May 15, 2020, 12:18 PM
The schema is:
May 15, 2020, 12:19 PM
import { MdFolder } from 'react-icons/md'

export default {
    name: 'project',
    type: 'document',
    title: 'Work',
    icon: MdFolder,
    fields: [
        {
            name: 'title',
            title: 'Title',
            type: 'string',
        },
        {
            name: 'slug',
            title: 'Slug',
            type: 'slug',
            options: {
                source: 'title',
                maxLength: 96,
            },
        },
            name: 'thumbnails',
            title: 'Thumbnails',
            type: 'array',
            layout: 'grid',
            of: [
                {
                    type: 'image',
                    options: {
                        metadata: ['exif', 'location', 'palette', 'lqip'],
                    },
                },
                { type: 'muxVideo' },
            ],
        },
        {
            name: 'gallery',
            title: 'Gallery',
            type: 'array',
            layout: 'grid',
            of: [{ type: 'image' }, { type: 'muxVideo' }],
        },
    ],
    preview: {
        select: {
            title: 'title',
            media: 'thumbnails.0',
        },
    },
}
May 15, 2020, 12:19 PM
And the mux field is:
May 15, 2020, 12:20 PM
export default {
    title: 'Video',
    name: 'muxVideo',
    type: 'mux.video',
}
May 15, 2020, 12:20 PM
How do I get the document id?
May 15, 2020, 12:20 PM
Hm... it should be in the url in your browser
May 15, 2020, 12:21 PM
if you post the url when you click the document I can dig it out for you 🙂
May 15, 2020, 12:22 PM
This is what’s in the URL when I hit that screen
May 15, 2020, 12:23 PM
May 15, 2020, 12:23 PM
can you right click and do copy link address on the document?
May 15, 2020, 12:24 PM
(in the document list)
May 15, 2020, 12:24 PM
The stack trace comes up before I can interact with the document list
May 15, 2020, 12:26 PM
Hm, ok, then it's probably related to your preview. Try removing that
May 15, 2020, 12:28 PM
media: 'thumbnails.0',
&lt;-- remove that
May 15, 2020, 12:28 PM
Oh good point. It all works now
May 15, 2020, 12:29 PM
Thanks very much for your help. I should’ve realised that
May 15, 2020, 12:30 PM
No problem, glad we figured it out!
May 15, 2020, 12:33 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.