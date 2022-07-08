Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Error with img tag in Sanity and React resolved after realizing typo in schema field name.

4 replies
Last updated: Jul 8, 2022
Question: I am getting an error that is caused by the img tag and cannot find anything online about a fix. Trying to resolve error “urlForImage.ts:43 Uncaught Error: Unable to resolve image URL from source (undefined)” using Sanity and React.
I am running into an error using Sanity with Javascript and React. The app is a personal portfolio site and I have successfully pulled data from Sanity for 3 other sections. Now that I am working on the Testimonials section, I am trying to pull 2 images (jpegs) that currently loaded in Sanity Studio: testimonials &gt; imgurl In my return statement, I am checking for length of testimonials so that I only fetch if at least one is present. Inside the image tag, I am using 
src={urlFor(testimonials[currentIndex].imgurl)}

Code Block:


return (
&lt;&gt;
  {testimonials.length &amp;&amp; (
    &lt;&gt;
      &lt;div className="app__testimonial-item app__flex"&gt;
        &lt;img src={urlFor(testimonials[currentIndex].imgurl)} alt="testimonial" /&gt;            
      &lt;/div&gt;
    &lt;/&gt;
  )}
&lt;/&gt;
1. urlFor is the function used to fetch images off Sanity, as per their documentation.

2. currentIndex is the useState inside of the Testimonial function, which acts as the container component for this section of the website. It will keep track of the state of the image being displayed and will cycle through others with a clickable action (code not present here)



Question: I am getting an error that is caused by the img tag and cannot find anything online about a fix.

**ERROR MESSAGE**:
react-dom.development.js:20085 The above error occurred in the &lt;img&gt; component:
at img
at div
at Testimonial (
http://localhost:3000/main.20b2c7aaa42080546b80.hot-update.js:37:90 ) at div
at VisualElementHandler (
http://localhost:3000/static/js/bundle.js:119980:38 ) at MotionComponent (
http://localhost:3000/static/js/bundle.js:119880:20 ) at HOC
at div
at div
at HOC
at div
at App
Consider adding an error boundary to your tree to customize error handling behavior.
Visit
https://reactjs.org/link/error-boundaries to learn more about error boundaries.

Error Message

Uncaught Error: Unable to resolve image URL from source (undefined)
at urlForImage (urlForImage.ts
:43:1) at ImageUrlBuilder.url (builder.ts
:229:1) at ImageUrlBuilder.toString (builder.ts
:234:1) at setValueForProperty (react-dom.development.js
:672:1) at setInitialDOMProperties (react-dom.development.js
:8931:1) at setInitialProperties (react-dom.development.js
:9135:1) at finalizeInitialChildren (react-dom.development.js
:10201:1) at completeWork (react-dom.development.js
:19470:1) at completeUnitOfWork (react-dom.development.js
:22815:1) at performUnitOfWork (react-dom.development.js
:22787:1)

[1]:
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/69031649/error-unable-to-resolve-image-url-from-source-null
Jul 7, 2022, 2:17 AM
Are you passing an entire asset to your 
urlFor
or a url?
Jul 7, 2022, 4:35 PM
Hi! I’m not sure what you mean by asset. This is my client.js file which I am using to connect to Sanity client with React app

import sanityClient from "@sanity/client";
import imageUrlBuilder from "@sanity/image-url";

export const client = sanityClient({
  projectId: process.env.REACT_APP_SANITY_PROJECT_ID,
  dataset: "production",
  apiVersion: "2022-06-21",
  useCdn: true,
  token: process.env.REACT_APP_SANITY_TOKEN,
});

const builder = imageUrlBuilder(client);

export const urlFor = (source) =&gt; builder.image(source);
Jul 7, 2022, 6:16 PM
That part looks right! What I mean is this line: 
testimonials[currentIndex].imgurl
. It looks like you're passing a url that is a string to the builder instead of the 
asset
object that Sanity sets on an image field.
Jul 7, 2022, 6:19 PM
@*RD (she/they) * - THANK YOU! Ok, so after a few hours of tinkering, your comment made a light go off. You are absolutely right, I was not thinking about what I was passing to the image field. I went back to the SCHEMA for Sanity on my backend, and noticed that there was a typo for that field. I was calling on testimonials[currentIndex].imgurl when it was actually mis-spelled on the backend as ” imageurl “.
There are a bunch of other error messages to deal with now, but this was a big one that had me stuck for days, so thank you, very much!
Jul 8, 2022, 2:27 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.