src={urlFor(testimonials[currentIndex].imgurl)}

return ( <> {testimonials.length && ( <> <div className="app__testimonial-item app__flex"> <img src={urlFor(testimonials[currentIndex].imgurl)} alt="testimonial" /> </div> </> )} </>

:43:

:229:

:234:

:672:

:8931:

:9135:

:10201:

:19470:

:22815:

:22787:

I am getting an error that is caused by the img tag and cannot find anything online about a fix. Trying to resolve error “urlForImage.ts:43 Uncaught Error: Unable to resolve image URL from source (undefined)” using Sanity and React.I am running into an error using Sanity with Javascript and React. The app is a personal portfolio site and I have successfully pulled data from Sanity for 3 other sections. Now that I am working on the Testimonials section, I am trying to pull 2 images (jpegs) that currently loaded in Sanity Studio: testimonials > imgurl In my return statement, I am checking for length of testimonials so that I only fetch if at least one is present. Inside the image tag, I am usingCode Block:1. urlFor is the function used to fetch images off Sanity, as per their documentation.2. currentIndex is the useState inside of the Testimonial function, which acts as the container component for this section of the website. It will keep track of the state of the image being displayed and will cycle through others with a clickable action (code not present here)I am getting an error that is caused by the img tag and cannot find anything online about a fix.**ERROR MESSAGE**:react-dom.development.js:20085 The above error occurred in the <img> component:at imgat divat Testimonial ( http://localhost:3000/main.20b2c7aaa42080546b80.hot-update.js:37:90 ) at divat VisualElementHandler ( http://localhost:3000/static/js/bundle.js:119980:38 ) at MotionComponent ( http://localhost:3000/static/js/bundle.js:119880:20 ) at HOCat divat divat HOCat divat AppConsider adding an error boundary to your tree to customize error handling behavior.Visit https://reactjs.org/link/error-boundaries to learn more about error boundaries.Error MessageUncaught Error: Unable to resolve image URL from source (undefined)at urlForImage (urlForImage.ts1) at ImageUrlBuilder.url (builder.ts1) at ImageUrlBuilder.toString (builder.ts1) at setValueForProperty (react-dom.development.js1) at setInitialDOMProperties (react-dom.development.js1) at setInitialProperties (react-dom.development.js1) at finalizeInitialChildren (react-dom.development.js1) at completeWork (react-dom.development.js1) at completeUnitOfWork (react-dom.development.js1) at performUnitOfWork (react-dom.development.js1)[1]: