Error with listen function in custom Sanity composable

/* composable for loading and previewing data from sanity */ export default async function ({ query, params, livePreview = true }) { const mainStore = useMainStore() const sanityClient = mainStore.previewIsActive ? { client: 'preview', server: false, initialCache: false, } : undefined // live preview: listen to changes onMounted(() => { if (mainStore.previewIsActive && livePreview) { const sanity = useSanity('preview') console.log('rr') sanity.client.listen(query, params).subscribe((event) => { setTimeout(() => { refresh() }, 900) }) } }) // get data const { data, refresh } = await useLazySanityQuery( query, params, sanityClient ) return data }

listen

I try to run client.listen() but I get the error “listen is not a function”Here is the code :Do you know why he tells me thatis not a function?Thank you