Fetching data from multiple documents in NextJS and resolving errors

console.log(JSON.stringify(data, null, 2))

person

person.name

people

person

categories

category

_id

title

<ul> {categories.map(category => ( <li key={category._id}>{category.title}</li> ))} </ul>

categories

Your server/terminal console is not going to drill down into objects, but you can “expand” those objects using something like this:As for using that data on your page, you’ll need to specify keys on objects (e.g., ifis an object, you can’t use that on the page—you’d need to specify, as an example) and map through arrays (e.g., ifis an array, you’ll need to map through it and handle each). Both of those are seen here, whereis an array and eachis an object with at leastandkeys on it:You’ll probably want to renderconditionally (check if it’s empty and if it is, don’t try to map over it).