Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Fetching data from multiple documents in NextJS and resolving errors

7 replies
Last updated: Jan 10, 2022
Hi All, I’m trying to fetch data with more than 1 query I found this answer and am referencing that answer. my query looks like this
export const frontPageSettings = `
*[_id in ["frontpage", "siteSettings"]]{
    _id == "frontpage" =&gt; {
        _id,
        pageDescription,
        pageTitle,
        pageBuilder,
        mainImage
    },
    _id == "siteSettings" =&gt; {
        title,
        description,
        primaryColor,
        secondaryColor,
        keywords
    }
}
`
When I start up the Next app, I’m getting this error 
error - ClientError: expected '}' following object body
Is there a better way to fetch data from more than 1 document with NextJS?
Jan 10, 2022, 9:39 PM
Yep, that did it, thank you!
Jan 10, 2022, 9:51 PM
follow up question to this, when I fetch data like this, it returns a lot of my fields as arrays that just read 
[[object], [object]]
and it seems like it can’t actually read those objects, how would I go about this?
Jan 10, 2022, 9:59 PM
That usually means that you're using a promise-based value that hasn't resolved yet. Did you maybe forget an 
await
somewhere?
Jan 10, 2022, 10:01 PM
I don’t think so, my getServerSideProps has the 
await
in it. For reference this also happened when I was fetching a _type without specifying index 0 or 
[0]
after my type call
Jan 10, 2022, 10:03 PM
export const getServerSideProps = async function (context) {

  const data = await client.fetch(frontPageSettings)

  return {
    props: { data },
  }
}
Jan 10, 2022, 10:05 PM
Here’s my getServerSideProps
export const getServerSideProps = async function (context) {

  const data = await client.fetch(frontPageSettings)

  return {
    props: { data },
  }
}
Here’s my page component

export default function Home({ data }) {
  console.log(data)
  return (
    &lt;&gt;&lt;/&gt;
  )
}
And this is what my console is logging

[
  {
    _id: 'frontpage',
    mainImage: { _type: 'image', asset: [Object] },
    pageBuilder: [ [Object], [Object], [Object], [Object] ],
    pageDescription: [ [Object] ],
    pageTitle: 'Frontpage'
  },
]
Jan 10, 2022, 10:06 PM
Your server/terminal console is not going to drill down into objects, but you can “expand” those objects using something like this:

console.log(JSON.stringify(data, null, 2))
As for using that data on your page, you’ll need to specify keys on objects (e.g., if 
person
is an object, you can’t use that on the page—you’d need to specify 
person.name
, as an example) and map through arrays (e.g., if 
people
is an array, you’ll need to map through it and handle each 
person
). Both of those are seen here, where 
categories
is an array and each 
category
is an object with at least 
_id
and 
title
keys on it:

&lt;ul&gt;
  {categories.map(category =&gt; (
    &lt;li key={category._id}&gt;{category.title}&lt;/li&gt;
  ))}
&lt;/ul&gt;
You’ll probably want to render 
categories
conditionally (check if it’s empty and if it is, don’t try to map over it).
Jan 10, 2022, 11:59 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
hello guys, I noticed that the data I fetch from my sanity studio to my front end are displayed randomly and I don't want...Dec 20, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Problems with locale fields Working with localization, and first tried the intl-plugin, but couldn't get it to work, so...Jan 27, 2021
Hey all! I'm running into problems with my documents' Delete, Unpublish and Duplicate buttons. None of them seem to work...Feb 2, 2021
retrieve the values of sibling fields to use in rendering an inputComponentFeb 7, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.