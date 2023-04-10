Fetching latest data from Sanity database

const getUserCart = async (req, res) => { try { const currentUserId = req.userInfo.userId; const carts = await client.fetch( *[_type == "carts" && userId == $userId], { userId: currentUserId, force: true, } ); res.json(carts); } catch (error) { console.log({ message: "Failed to get user cart" }); } };

Hi, I'm trying to get the latest information from my sanity database and I can see that it's updated in my desk, but my fetch just keeps getting old information. Is there anyway to only fetch the latest information?