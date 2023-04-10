Fetching latest data from Sanity database

Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Last updated: Apr 10, 2023
Hi, I'm trying to get the latest information from my sanity database and I can see that it's updated in my desk, but my fetch just keeps getting old information. Is there anyway to only fetch the latest information?
const getUserCart = async (req, res) =&gt; {
  try {
    const currentUserId = req.userInfo.userId;
    const carts = await client.fetch(
      *[_type == "carts" &amp;&amp; userId == $userId],
      {
        userId: currentUserId,
        force: true,
      }
    );
    res.json(carts);
  } catch (error) {
    console.log({ message: "Failed to get user cart" });
  }
};
Apr 10, 2023, 3:36 PM
are you fetching from cdn?
Apr 10, 2023, 3:37 PM
I don't believe so, it's trying to fetch data being stored by this function:
const updateCart = async (req, res) =&gt; {
  try {
    const cartInfo = req.body;
    const { cartItems, totalPrice, totalQuantities } = cartInfo;
    const currentUserId = req.userInfo.userId;

    // Fetch all carts that belong to the current user
    const carts = await client.fetch(
      `*[_type == "carts" &amp;&amp; userId == $userId]`,
      { userId: currentUserId }
    );

    // Loop through the carts and update each one
    for (const cart of carts) {
      const { _id } = cart;

      // Update the cart document with the new cart items, total price, and total quantities
      await client
        .patch(_id)
        .set({ cartItems, totalPrice, totalQuantities })
        .commit();
    }
    res.sendStatus(200);
  } catch (error) {
    console.log({ message: "error at updateCart" });
  }
};
and the data looks like this in my desk:

"name": "Drizco Z-Watch",
    "price": 200,
    "quantity": 1,
    "slug": {
      "_type": "slug",
      "current": "drizco-z-watch"
    }
  },
  {
    "_createdAt": "2023-03-31T19:21:36Z",
    "_id": "ab5f9754-5837-4c96-aae9-67cc1a8538c8",
    "_rev": "2Vh7m7t6FPDRFeGM5I3Esj",
    "_type": "product",
    "_updatedAt": "2023-03-31T19:21:36Z",
    "details": "Most affordable earbuds on the market",
    "image": [
      {
        "_key": "ba88e67e8f6d",
        "_type": "image",
        "asset": {
          "_ref": "image-07fd4b12012f56f93ee9c5090a09754b4d8ee9dd-600x600-webp",
          "_type": "reference"
        }
      },

Apr 10, 2023, 3:42 PM
what's your client config look like
Apr 10, 2023, 3:43 PM
I am using a cdn to initially store the images though
Apr 10, 2023, 3:43 PM
does it have cdn: true ?
Apr 10, 2023, 3:43 PM
yes
Apr 10, 2023, 3:43 PM
const sanityClient = require("@sanity/client");

const client = sanityClient({
  projectId: "k0utdl03",
  dataset: "production",
  apiVersion: "2022-03-10",
  useCdn: true,
  token: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_TOKEN,
});

module.exports = {
  client,
};
Apr 10, 2023, 3:43 PM
change that to false and you should be good
Apr 10, 2023, 3:43 PM
content will be cached on cdn and doesn't get updated for ~10 minutes
Apr 10, 2023, 3:44 PM
good for production but not development
Apr 10, 2023, 3:45 PM
I see, thank you for the help
Apr 10, 2023, 3:46 PM

